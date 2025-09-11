Anzeige
WKN: A1XE8F | ISIN: DK0060542181
Tradegate
11.09.25 | 07:55
27,200 Euro
+3,82 % +1,000
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2025 07:10 Uhr
140 Leser
ISS World Services A/S: ISS signs large contract with Australian Department of Defence

ISS, a leading global workplace experience and facility services company, has been awarded a six-year contract by the Australian Department of Defence, valued at approximately DKK 300 million annually. The contract will commence in Q1 2026 and includes options for extension.

Copenhagen, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the new contract, ISS will deliver a broad range of integrated facility services across 85 Defence locations in South Australia and Western Australia. These include accommodation management, cleaning, catering, transport, fitness centre operations, laundry and dry cleaning, and pest control. In addition, ISS will implement digital and operational innovations to improve efficiency, transparency, agility, and sustainable environmental management outcomes.

As part of the agreement and shared commitment to social sustainability, ISS will support communities by creating opportunities for Indigenous Australians, veterans, Defence families, and local small and medium enterprises.

Stuart Rose, CEO of ISS Australia & New Zealand, says:

"This award marks an important milestone for ISS, and we're thrilled to enter this new partnership. Our key focus will be to deliver high-quality services and to create safe, secure and well-maintained living, working, and training environments - enabling personnel to focus on their mission of protecting Australia and its national interests. We look forward to working alongside Defence in a true 'team of teams' environment. With global expertise and strong local connections, ISS is proud to serve those who serve - helping sustain the Defence estate today and strengthen it for the future."

For media enquiries:
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468



© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
