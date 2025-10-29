Anzeige
ISS World Services A/S: Moody's Ratings upgrades ISS Global A/S from 'Baa3' to 'Baa2'

ISS, a leading global workplace experience and facility services company, has received an upgrade from Moody's Ratings as a result of its solid operating performance and improved financial metrics.

Copenhagen, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The long-term issuer credit rating on ISS Global A/S, as well as the issuer rating on its senior unsecured debt, have been raised from 'Baa3' to 'Baa2'.

Sarah Nicolini, Moody's Ratings Vice President-Senior Analyst and lead analyst for ISS, says:
"Today's ratings action reflects our expectations that ISS's credit metrics will improve faster than previously anticipated."

Kristian Skovfoged, Group Head of Treasury, Risk and M&A at ISS, says:
"We are very pleased with the upgrade of our credit rating from Moody's Ratings, as it is a reflection of the continued financial improvement, we see in our business".


For media enquiries:
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468



