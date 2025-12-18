Anzeige
Das ist kein Gold-Boom, das ist ein Systembruch - und er hat gerade erst begonnen
ISS World Services A/S: ISS further expands multi-country contract with financial services company

ISS, a leading global workplace experience and facility services company, has further strengthened its partnership with a key financial services customer in Europe. The contract expansion has an additional annual value of approximately DKK 100 million, bringing total annual revenue from this customer to more than DKK 300 million.

Copenhagen , Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The partnership now spans six European countries. The contract expansion has a five-year duration and will ramp up gradually during Q1 2026.

Carl-Fredrik Bjor, Group Chief Commercial & Revenue Officer at ISS, says:

"We are delighted that our customer is trusting us to further expand this multi-country outsourcing partnership. Our priority remains delivering exceptional services that strengthen efficiency, elevate the customer experience, and advance sustainability."


For media enquiries:
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468



