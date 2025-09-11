Mesh-AI is thrilled to announce the next step in our collaboration with OpenAI to reimagine the capabilities of our enterprise customers.

We are now one of OpenAI's UK Services Partners, giving us the foundation to continue building enterprise-grade solutions alongside one of the world's most prominent AI companies.

Having already built capabilities for enterprises using OpenAI's AI models, we're set to expand how we utilise ChatGPT Enterprise, API solutions and future OpenAI products to build cutting edge AI capabilities for our customers.

Mesh-AI CEO Jacob Parsons said: "We're already using AI to solve some of the enterprises' biggest challenges OpenAI's recognition of our services and expertise demonstrates the value we're bringing to the enterprise transformation landscape. This gives our customers unmatched AI capability.

"Through this strategic collaboration, we'll be building and deploying innovative solutions made possible by OpenAI's frontier AI models. Having already achieved so much together, I look forward to seeing what the future holds for both our companies as we transform the enterprise through AI."

OpenAI's EMEA Go to Market Leader Nicolai Skabo said: "We've seen Mesh-AI's expertise in building powerful capabilities for financial services and energy organisations using our AI models. We're excited to see how they continue to build solutions and deliver value for customers."

Our Track Record with OpenAI

Together with OpenAI, we're using Agentic AI for more advanced and efficient investment reporting and portfolio commentary for one of the UK's largest wealth managers. This has drastically reduced the time required for the wealth team to generate market commentary by 80%, cutting down the process from approximately 40 minutes to less than 8 minutes.

Our solidified collaboration with OpenAI will make solutions like this and the value they deliver more available across the enterprise.

About Mesh-AI

Mesh-AI is a global consultancy that specialises in using data and AI to solve complex business challenges and unlock new growth opportunities.

We deliver end-to-end transformation, working with you from strategy to implementation to deliver results faster than you've done before. Bringing market leading expertise and engineering excellence, we ensure maximum impact every time.

