

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TX Group AG (TXGN.SW), a Swiss media and platform company, on Thursday announced that SMG Swiss Marketplace Group has launched the bookbuilding process for its planned initial public offering.



The company set an expected price range of CHF 43.00 to CHF 46.00 per share, implying a market capitalisation of CHF 4.2 billion to CHF 4.5 billion. The IPO is scheduled for or around September 19.



TX Group, which co-founded SMG in 2021 together with Mobiliar, Ringier, and General Atlantic, holds a 30.7% stake in the company. It will not sell any shares in the offering.



On Tuesday, TX Group closed trading, 1.47% higher at EUR 206.50 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



