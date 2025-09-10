Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UB1 | ISIN: CA1946931070 | Ticker-Symbol: FSV
Tradegate
08.09.25 | 12:48
142,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
141,00142,0010:22
141,00142,0007:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2025 22:06 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Colliers International Group Inc: Colliers bolsters engineering offering in Canada

TORONTO and OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) announced today that its Canadian engineering platform, Englobe Corporation ("Englobe"), has acquired LRL Associates Ltd. ("LRL"), a top-tier multidisciplinary engineering consulting firm in Ontario and New Brunswick. LRL's management team will become shareholders of Englobe under Colliers' unique partnership model. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1984, LRL's 50 professionals provide mechanical, electrical, civil, structural, environmental, and geotechnical engineering consulting services to public and private clients.

"This investment strengthens our scale and services in Canada's largest market," said Elias Mulamoottil, Chief Investment Officer of Colliers. "The transaction demonstrates our continued success in attracting quality firms to our platform by leveraging our unique partnership model, enterprising culture, and long-term growth aspirations."

"LRL's professionals have a longstanding track record of providing flexible, turn-key solutions to diverse organizations, thereby deepening Englobe's expertise and allowing us to better serve our collective clients," said Mike Cormier, President of Englobe. "We are extremely excited to welcome these respected professionals to Englobe."

"LRL's culture of client service excellence and rewarding employee experience aligns perfectly with Englobe, making this partnership the obvious next step for us," said Christian Robichaud, President of LRL. "We look forward to joining a global professional services organization and leveraging their platform, relationships, and infrastructure to increase the opportunities for our people and provide better outcomes for our clients."

Colliers Contacts
Elias Mulamoottil
Chief Investment Officer
(416) 960-9500

Mike Cormier
President | Englobe
(514) 281-5151

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms - Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management - we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture, and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fuelled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With over $5.0 billion in annual revenues, a team of 24,000 professionals, and more than $100 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, X @Colliers or LinkedIn.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.