BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.: BridgeBio Pharma Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) ("BridgeBio" or the "Company"), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced that the compensation committee of its board of directors (the "committee") approved equity grants in the form of restricted stock units ("RSUs") to new employees under the Company's Amended and Restated 2019 Inducement Equity Plan (the "Plan"). The committee approved: (i) on September 5, 2025, RSU grants covering an aggregate of 33,684 shares of the Company's common stock to 13 new employees; (ii) on August 4, 2025, RSU grants covering an aggregate of 32,145 shares of the Company's common stock to 16 new employees; and (iii) on July 14, 2025, RSU grants covering an aggregate of 73,991 shares of the Company's common stock to 20 new employees. One-fourth of the shares underlying these RSUs will vest on August 16, 2026, with the remaining shares vesting in equal quarterly installments over the following three years, subject to continued employment with BridgeBio or its subsidiaries on each applicable vesting date. Separately, on June 6, 2025, the committee approved RSU grants covering an aggregate of 98,348 shares of the Company's common stock to 25 new employees, with one-fourth of the shares vesting on May 16, 2026, and the balance vesting in equal quarterly installments over the following three years, also subject to continued employment with BridgeBio or its subsidiaries on each applicable vesting date.

All of the above-described awards were made under the Plan.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a new type of biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test, and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio's pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

BridgeBio Media Contact:

Bubba Murarka, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development

contact@bridgebio.com

(650)-789-8220

BridgeBio Investor Contact:

Chinmay Shukla, Senior Vice President, Strategic Finance

ir@bridgebio