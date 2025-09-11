TomTom: TomTom Orbis Maps reaches 2 million charging points enabling seamless EV navigation

MUNICH, Germany, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the specialist in location technology, today announced that it has mapped more than 2 million electric vehicle (EV) charging points worldwide. This milestone highlights TomTom's commitment to supporting the shift to zero-emission driving by providing automakers with comprehensive and reliable EV navigation solutions.

As EV adoption continues to rise, drivers need EV routing and navigation they can trust. TomTom combines extensive global coverage with rigorous data verification to ensure that every charging point is complete, accurate, and free of duplicates, helping car manufacturers provide seamless EV navigation to their customers.

TomTom Orbis Maps enables automakers to enrich TomTom's database with their own EV datasets or exclusive data from charging operators. This level of customization, along with TomTom's global coverage, enables automakers to improve their EV offerings and supports the worldwide transition to sustainable mobility.

"Our goal is to make every EV journey worry-free," said Manuela Locarno Ajayi, SVP for Product Engineering, TomTom. "Mapping over 2 million charging points demonstrates our ongoing support for automakers and partners as they expand EV services and shape the future of emission-free mobility."

EV charging data can be reported in different ways: stations, chargers (also called Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment) or connectors. TomTom's figure of 2 million+ charging points refers to EV chargers (or EVSEs), the most precise and internationally recognized unit for measuring charging availability.

