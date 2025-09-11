Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MR2G | ISIN: NO0010310956 | Ticker-Symbol: JEP
Tradegate
11.09.25 | 09:32
45,980 Euro
-1,20 % -0,560
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SALMAR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SALMAR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,18046,20010:08
46,16046,18010:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2025 08:48 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SalMar ASA: SalMar - Issuance of Commercial Papers

SalMar ASA (rated BBB+ by Nordic Credit Rating) has today, 11 September 2025, issued two new commercial papers, each with a nominal amount of NOK 650,000,000. Both papers have an issue date of 15 September 2025 and maturity date of 15 September 2026.

Commercial paper FRN:

  • Nominal amount: NOK 650,000,000, with a limit of NOK 1,000,000,000
  • Coupon: 3-month NIBOR + 50 basis points

Commercial paper Fixed Rate:

  • Nominal amount: NOK 650,000,000, with a limit of NOK 650,000,000
  • Coupon: 4.58% p.a.

Manager: DNB Carnegie

SalMar is one of the world's largest and most efficient producers of salmon.

The Group has farming operations in Central Norway, Northern Norway and Iceland,
as well as substantial harvesting and secondary processing operations. In
addition, the company is operating within offshore aquaculture through the
company SalMar Ocean and SalMar owns 50% of the shares in Scottish Sea Farms
Ltd.

See www.salmar.no for more information about the company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements stipulated in section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.