Paramount Skydance Corporation: Meta Executive Dane Glasgow To Join Paramount As Chief Product Officer, Driving Tech Innovation And Product Strategy

Highly respected senior technology executive and serial entrepreneur, Glasgow previously served as VP of Product Management for Facebook

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount, a Skydance Corporation today announced that Dane Glasgow, a seasoned technology leader with extensive experience in consumer product development and management, digital platforms, and advanced technologies, will join the company as Chief Product Officer. Glasgow has built and scaled multiple successful businesses across social, search, entertainment, commerce, communications, geospatial software, and finance - connecting hundreds of millions of people to some of the most widely used consumer applications on the internet. This appointment underscores Paramount and CEO David Ellison's strong commitment to aligning with leading technology innovators to build a next-generation company at the forefront of where entertainment is headed.

In this new role, Glasgow, who will report directly to Ellison, will lead the Company's product vision and strategy, driving innovation across digital platforms, immersive storytelling, advertising, and AI-powered capabilities. With a proven track record leading large-scale technology initiatives and transforming complex ecosystems, he will play a pivotal role in helping to shape Paramount's long-term vision in this area - while strengthening its position as a leader in delivering cutting-edge, consumer-focused media and entertainment experiences. He will work closely with the Chief of Direct-to-Consumer, Cindy Holland, to ensure alignment and collaboration across platforms, products, and audience engagement strategies.

Said David Ellison, Chairman and CEO of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation: "As we strive to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation, bringing on a leader of Dane's caliber marks a pivotal step forward. With a proven track record of scaling businesses and driving transformation through cutting-edge technology - from Meta, Google, eBay, and Microsoft to the successful companies he co-founded, Neoglyphic Entertainment and Positronic - Dane's expertise is exactly what we need to strengthen every aspect of our business. We're absolutely thrilled to welcome him to the team and excited for the forward-thinking leadership and technological insight he brings, and we know that his broad impact will be felt companywide starting on day one."

Said Dane Glasgow: "Entertainment and storytelling inspired my passion for technology from a very young age. I am thrilled to become a part of Paramount, such an iconic company, which has been behind so many of the greatest stories told over the last century-plus. It's truly inspiring to join David, along with Cindy and the other members of the executive leadership team, who not only value technology but empower innovation at every level. Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to help shape the future of entertainment - creating unforgettable experiences for audiences across all of Paramount's platforms and brands, enabling creatives to tell their best stories on what is an incredible canvas, and opening doors for talented individuals who share our vision to redefine the business through frontier technology. I cannot wait to get started!"

