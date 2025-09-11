Nokia Oyj: Nokia and KONGSBERG sign agreement to advance defense communications with 5G technology

Press Release

Nokia and KONGSBERG sign agreement to advance defense communications with 5G technology

Collaboration combines the companies' expertise in tactical communications and mobile networks to deliver advanced capabilities to defense forces and allied nations.

Focuses on deployable 5G solutions for field operations today, while exploring future technologies like 6G to boost situational awareness and military readiness.

11 September 2025

Espoo, Finland - Nokia and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KONGSBERG), Norway' leading defense technology provider, specializing in advanced systems across land, sea, air, and space domains, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on enhancing tactical communications solutions for the defense sector. The agreement brings together KONGSBERG's expertise in military tactical communications and Nokia's leadership in commercial 4G, 5G, and private wireless technologies to deliver secure, resilient, and high-performance networks for defense organizations and allied nations.

The collaboration will aim to simplify the deployment of 5G in tactical systems, enhancing reliable and interoperable battlefield communications. It will also explore opportunities including tactical 5G capabilities, integration with unmanned systems and sensors, and participation in European Defense Fund initiatives like 5G COMPAD and the Federated Advanced Cyber Physical Test Range (FACT) program. Longer term, the companies will look at future technologies such as Nokia's 6G "network as a sensor" (Integrated Sensing and Communication) to enhance situational awareness and military readiness.

"By combining KONGSBERG's tactical communication assets with Nokia's leadership in industry-standard technologies, we can speed up the use of civilian telecom solutions in defense. Together, we'll explore how 5G and 6G can support the developing connectivity requirements in tactical systems, from secure voice and real-time data to unmanned systems and advanced sensors," said Kjetil R. Myhra, EVP Defence Systems at Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.

"Many of our products in Nokia are inherently dual-use, serving both commercial and military needs. This collaboration with KONGSBERG underscores our commitment to providing advanced, secure, and fast 5G mobile networks and integrating Nokia's Banshee radio portfolio to strengthen operations capabilities for a range of tactical scenarios," said Giuseppe Targia, Head of Space and Defense at Nokia.



