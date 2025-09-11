

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Exports in the Netherlands increased for the seventh successive month in July, according to figures published by the statistical office CBS on Thursday.



Exports rose 2.4 percent year-on-year in July, slower than the 2.7 percent increase in June.



Outflows of minerals, machinery, and basic metal products were particularly high in July, the agency said.



Imports were also 4.7 percent higher compared to last year amid more inflows of chemical products, minerals, and electrical equipment.



In the CBS Export Radar of September, conditions for exports were less unfavorable than in the July radar.



