Zinc Media had a strong H125, with revenues up 72%, delivering adjusted EBITDA of £0.9m (H124: loss of £0.7m). The commissioning market is gravitating towards fewer, larger projects, with broadcasters and streaming platforms exploiting successful formats, demonstrating the value of licensed intellectual property (IP). As at 5 September, Zinc had secured FY25 revenues of £38m, across a diverse range of projects in factual, events and entertainment. Another £4m is in advanced discussions, underpinning market forecasts. Mid-term targets of £50m of revenues and £5m of EBITDA look increasingly feasible. Zinc's current valuation remains well below values for content production capability highlighted elsewhere in the sector.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...