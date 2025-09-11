

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar rose to 3-day highs of 1.3512 against the pound, 0.8000 against the Swiss franc and 147.79 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3533, 0.7988 and 147.35, respectively.



The greenback advanced to 1.1684 against the euro, from Wednesday's closing value of 1.1703.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback edged up to 0.6602 and 0.5930 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6620 and 0.5942, respectively.



The greenback climbed to nearly a 3-week high of 1.3880 against the Canadian dollar, from Wednesday's closing value of 1.3861.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.33 against the pound, 0.81 against the franc, 149.00 against the yen, 1.15 against the euro, 0.64 against the aussie, 0.57 against the kiwi and 1.39 against the loonie.



