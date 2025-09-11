Unibap Space Solutions AB: Order for first satellites in methane monitoring constellation

Unibap Space Solutions AB ("Unibap") has received an order of 0.64 MEUR from Scanway SA ("Scanway") for iX5 solutions for the first satellites in the planned NarSha-constellation together with Nara Space Technologies INC ("Nara Space"). The purpose of this constellation is to monitor emissions of methane, one of the critical greenhouse gases. Nara Space will build the satellites, Scanway will provide the payload, and Unibap will supply the edge computer linking the two together.

"We are excited by our collaboration with Scanway and Nara Space. Methane monitoring is critical to combat climate change and these first satellites in the NarSha constellation will provide new capabilities to detect emission point sources in near-real time." - Johan Åman, CEO, Unibap

"We hope that the start of cooperation with Unibap on such exciting, environmental-related project will be just a beginning of our joint activities in the field of Earth Observation. Two of the best companies joining forces together might certainly bring new value to the rapidly growing EO market." - Jdrzej Kowalewski, CEO, Scanway