Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DPSZ | ISIN: SE0009606809 | Ticker-Symbol: JS8
Frankfurt
11.09.25 | 08:08
0,628 Euro
-0,63 % -0,004
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIBAP SPACE SOLUTIONS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIBAP SPACE SOLUTIONS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2025 08:30 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Unibap Space Solutions AB: Order for first satellites in methane monitoring constellation

Unibap Space Solutions AB ("Unibap") has received an order of 0.64 MEUR from Scanway SA ("Scanway") for iX5 solutions for the first satellites in the planned NarSha-constellation together with Nara Space Technologies INC ("Nara Space"). The purpose of this constellation is to monitor emissions of methane, one of the critical greenhouse gases. Nara Space will build the satellites, Scanway will provide the payload, and Unibap will supply the edge computer linking the two together.

"We are excited by our collaboration with Scanway and Nara Space. Methane monitoring is critical to combat climate change and these first satellites in the NarSha constellation will provide new capabilities to detect emission point sources in near-real time." - Johan Åman, CEO, Unibap

"We hope that the start of cooperation with Unibap on such exciting, environmental-related project will be just a beginning of our joint activities in the field of Earth Observation. Two of the best companies joining forces together might certainly bring new value to the rapidly growing EO market." - Jdrzej Kowalewski, CEO, Scanway

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.