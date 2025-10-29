Unibap Space Solutions AB: Strategic cooperation with Leonardo to develop real-time intelligence in space

Leonardo S.p.a. ("Leonardo"), a leading global aerospace, security and defense company, and Unibap Space Solutions AB ("Unibap"), a Swedish specialist in space-based computing, have announced a strategic cooperation to develop next generation of real-time space intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) systems.

Under the new cooperation agreement, Leonardo and Unibap will conduct a joint technical study focused on two main goals: integrating Unibap's high-performance edge computing solutions into Leonardo's future Earth observations space infrastructures and further developing Unibap's solutions along a joint roadmap integrating Leonardo expertise in meeting the most demanding mission requirements.

Leonardo is investing in a new Earth Observation constellation designed to quickly deliver high-resolution radar and optical EO data from low-earth orbit. The constellation will feature high-performance edge computing and high-speed inter-satellite communication links, allowing information to be pre-processed directly on board and transmitted almost instantly to the ground for final delivery to users. This capability will dramatically shorten the time between data acquisition and consequent decision-making - a crucial advantage for both civil and defense applications.

Unibap brings to the partnership its proven expertise in onboard high-performance edge computing and data storage, allowing satellites in orbit to process data

autonomously, thus reducing the dependency from ground elaboration. The company's currently available hardware and software platforms (iX5 and iX10 systems) are already in high demand, with over 30 units expected to be launched into orbit by 2025.

"Unibap's dual-use strategy, based on developing for the commercial market and adopting to defence applications, requires close cooperation with experienced defence, aerospace and security experts. High-performance edge computing solutions comprising AI applications, software and hardware, require a clear focus on the tactical needs of the warfighters. We see Leonardo as an ideal partner in Unibap's mission to become a trusted defence solution provider," commented Johan Åman, CEO, Unibap Space Solutions.

"By combining Unibap's innovative technology with Leonardo's expertise and know-how in space systems and services, together with Telespazio and Thales Alenia Space, we are opening a new chapter in Europe's ability to deliver autonomous, real-time intelligence solutions from space. Leonardo's upcoming Earth observation constellation will be a cornerstone of this journey, creating new value for institutional and commercial customers worldwide. Innovation and collaboration remain at the core of Leonardo's vision for shaping the future of space," stated Massimo Claudio Comparini, Managing Director of Leonardo's Space Division.

October 29, 2025

October 29, 2025

