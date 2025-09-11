SANTA CLARA, CA, Sept 11, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company and leader in digital engineering, has designed and deployed a state-of-the-art 5G private network at Hitachi Rail's most digitally advanced facility in Hagerstown, Maryland, USA. Implemented in collaboration with Ericsson, the 5G network serves as the digital foundation for the 307,000 square foot factory, enabling advanced automation, worker safety, and the scalability of innovative industrial solutions.Private 5G could enable next-generation industrial capabilities, such as:- Physical AI, enabled by real-time data capture and analysis, allows intelligent systems-such as inspection robots or robot dogs-to detect defects and even support on-site additive manufacturing for spares and tooling.- Digital twins, powered by high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity, enable engineers to simulate and optimize railcars before production, thereby reducing errors and accelerating time to market.- Predictive maintenance, driven by secure, real-time data over private wireless, helps anticipate failures, reduce downtime, and optimize equipment performance.- Automated quality inspections, using advanced image analysis, ensure faster, more accurate defect detection and improved product reliability.- IoT-driven material transport, enabled by seamless connectivity, allows automated vehicles and devices to move materials safely and efficiently across the factory floor.With ultra-low latency and high bandwidth at its core, the 5G private network enables real-time execution of critical processes, driving significant gains in efficiency, precision, and worker safety. The Hagerstown facility, capable of producing up to 20 railcars each month, is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for advanced rail manufacturing across North America -while setting a new benchmark for digital-first, smart manufacturing."Our new digital factory in Hagerstown is more than just a train manufacturing site - it is a blueprint for the future of rail production worldwide, harnessing the latest AI, robotics, and digital systems to deliver high-quality, smart, and reliable manufacturing. The project exemplifies true One Hitachi, integrating IT, OT, and product capabilities with digital to accelerate the creation of unique value on a global scale," said Joe Pozza, President of North America, Hitachi Rail. "Private 5G connectivity is a game-changer for advanced manufacturing environments. This secure, high-performance connectivity allows us to automate more processes, protect our workforce, and accelerate innovation.""To make Industry 4.0 real, manufacturers need secure, high-performance connectivity that is flexible and scalable. This project in Hagerstown shows how private 5G can power everything from predictive maintenance to collaborative robotics, while reducing energy usage and downtime," said Alan Minney, Senior Director of Global Strategic Partnerships for Enterprise at Ericsson. "We are proud to partner with GlobalLogic and Hitachi Rail to demonstrate the impact of 5G on sustainable manufacturing in the United States."GlobalLogic leveraged its extensive cross-industry expertise-spanning telecommunications and manufacturing- along with advanced digital capabilities from semiconductor-level to cloud solutions, and our more than a decade-long partnership with Ericsson to support this ambitious and demanding project fully. As an official Ericsson Private 5G ecosystem partner, GlobalLogic was responsible for technical and business consulting, full deployment and integration of the private 5G network into the plant's processes, as well as complete network lifecycle management and end-to-end service delivery."Private 5G networks are unlocking new opportunities for industries, from advanced automation to energy optimization. Building on our partnership with Ericsson and working closely with the Hitachi Rail team, we are delivering ultra-reliable, low-latency, and secure wireless connectivity," said Sameer Tikoo, GVP Communications and Network Provider Business Unit at GlobalLogic. "It's more than faster connectivity-it's about establishing the resilient digital backbone that modern industrial operations need to compete, grow, and achieve sustainability goals."The project demonstrates that the synergy of Hitachi Group expertise, Ericsson's advanced solutions, and GlobalLogic's comprehensive approach can transform the industrial industry toward smart, safe, and sustainable factories of the future.To learn more about GlobalLogic's 5G solutions, visit www.globallogic.comAbout EricssonEricsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.comAbout GlobalLogicGlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com), a Hitachi Group Company, is a leading digital engineering partner that helps the world's most forward-thinking companies design and build innovative, AI-powered products, platforms, and digital experiences. Since 2000, we've been at the forefront of the digital revolution, now accelerating clients' transitions into tomorrow's AI-driven businesses by integrating experience design, complex engineering, AI, and data expertise. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through AI and technology as the Social Innovation Business.About Hitachi, Ltd.Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT(Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors - Digital Systems and Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries -and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024(ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.