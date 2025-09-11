

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales growth moderated for the second straight month in July, though it remained sharp, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Thursday.



The volume of retail sales climbed 13.0 percent on a yearly basis in July, slower than the 15.0 percent surge in June.



The annual sales growth in non-food products, except automotive fuel, softened to 13.3 percent from 19.4 percent.



Meanwhile, sales of food, drinks, and tobacco grew at a faster pace of 14.4 percent versus a 10.3 percent increase in June. Data showed that automotive fuel sales growth accelerated to 8.9 percent from 4.4 percent.



During July, online sales growth slowed to 5.9 percent from 7.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 0.2 percent in July, reversing a 1.3 percent rise in June.



