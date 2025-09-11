Anzeige
PR Newswire
11.09.2025 11:36 Uhr
SANY Group: SANY Delivers 40 Electric Forklifts in Qatar, Pioneering Green Logistics in the Middle East

BEIJING, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 2, SANY Robotics, a subsidiary of SANY Group dedicated to smart warehousing and logistics, delivered 40 electric forklifts to a customer in Qatar, marking its largest electric forklift order in the Middle East. The forklifts will serve the Abu Samra Border logistics project, bringing efficient, clean energy to the project. Based on the "Three Transformations" strategy of Globalization, Digitalization, and Decarbonization, SANY is actively expanding into the emerging blue ocean of smart and low-carbon logistics and warehousing.

SANY Delivers 40 Electric Forklifts in Qatar, Pioneering Green Logistics in the Middle East

Transforming Forklifts: Power, Reliability and Intelligence

For years, diesel forklifts have been associated with high emissions, energy consumption, and noise, while traditional electric forklifts often struggle with inefficient power, poor adaptability, and range anxiety under extreme conditions such as high temperatures, humidity, dust, and heavy loads, making them difficult to fully replace diesel models. Thus, market demand and customer pain points have become a source of SANY's technological innovation.

SANY utilized the cutting-edge new-energy vehicle technologies for forklifts, and became the pioneer in China to launch a 300V high-voltage lithium platform. Fully integrating automotive-grade batteries, motors, and electronic controls with the vehicle control unit (VCU), SANY's electric forklift owns diesel-level-or even superior-power performance. In this way, the forklift features a full-load gradeability of 25%, and a "1-hour charge for 8-hour operation" cycle, removing any concerns about battery life.

At the same time, the machine has experienced strict technical tests, proven its stability in extreme conditions. Equipped with IP67-rated core systems with liquid cooling, the machine ensures reliable operation across ports, factories, chemical plants, and cold-chain logistics.

Beyond high-performance, SANY's forklifts integrate autonomous driving and AI to create a low-carbon, intelligent logistics ecosystem covering warehousing, handling, sorting, and loading. This strategic vision underscores SANY's commitment to driving global green logistics transformation.

Today, SANY electric forklifts are running in over 50 countries and more than 40 challenging job sites worldwide. As globalization and green transition accelerate, SANY has been enlarging its investment in intelligent manufacturing innovation. According to the first half of 2025 results, SANY Heavy Industry invested $0.3 billion in R&D, accounting for over 5% of its total revenue. In the future, SANY will continue to advance product upgrades and sustainable solutions while creating greater value for customers and partners worldwide.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770962/image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770994/SANY_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sany-delivers-40-electric-forklifts-in-qatar-pioneering-green-logistics-in-the-middle-east-302553775.html

