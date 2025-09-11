

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks are quite subdued on Thursday with investors largely refraining from making significant moves as they await the European Central Bank's policy announcement, and the crucial inflation data from the U.S., later in the day.



The ECB, scheduled to announce its monetary policy at 8.15 am ET., is widely expected to hold its key interest rates for the second straight session as inflation remains around the target and the economy is showing resilience to higher tariffs.



ECB Chief Christine Lagarde's press conference, and the central bank's macroeconomic projections are in focus.



With stocks swinging between gains and losses, the benchmark DAX was up 3.33 points or 0.01% at 23,630.20 a little while ago.



Heidelberg Materials is gaining more than 2.5%. Bayer is up nearly 1%, while Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Telekom, Zalando, Rheinmetall and Allianz are up 0.4 to 0.7%.



Sartorius, Siemens Energy and Mercedes Benz are down 2 to 2.25%. Qiagen is down 1.8%, while Brenntag, Merck, Symrise, Porsche, Volkswagen and Daimler Truck Holding are lower by 1.2 to 1.6%.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News