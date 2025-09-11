Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Astra Exploration Inc. (TSXV: ASTR) (OTCQB: ATEPF) (FSE: S3I) ("Astra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update, including exploration activities at the La Manchuria Gold and Silver Project in Santa Cruz, Argentina.

Astra has mobilized ground crews to commence detailed mapping, regional ground magnetics, topographical surveys, and sampling ahead of the Phase II drill program scheduled to begin in the coming weeks.

Astra's CEO, Brian Miller, commented:

"Geologists are currently mapping key geological features in preparation for the Phase II drill program. The presence of low temperature vein fragments at surface validates Astra's model that the veins are plunging to the southeast, further indicating the presence of a preserved epithermal system concealed by post-mineral volcanics.

Detailed mapping also aims to confirm that the andesites are not a continuous basement rock, but rather a series of layers between stratigraphic rock units, the known thickness of which ranges from 10 to 50 metres. Phase I drilling revealed that favorable host rock units exist beneath the andesites and adds additional potential for La Manchuria to host a large, robust high-grade gold-silver epithermal system.

The Phase II drill campaign is expected to commence in approximately three to four weeks. Winter weather conditions are subsiding, and we are eager to re-commence drilling operations as soon as possible."

Upcoming Events

Precious Metals Summit, September 9th - 12th:

Company representatives Brian Miller and Diego Guido are participating in the Precious Metals Summit event in Beaver Creek, Colorado. The annual event is the world's premier independent investment conference focused on explorers, developers and emerging producers of gold, silver and platinum group metals. Astra's CEO & Director, Brian Miller, will be giving a live presentation to attendees today, September 11th at 11:30 a.m. in Heritage Room 1.

Metals Investor Forum Vancouver, September 25th - 26th:

Chief Executive Officer, Brian Miller, will be presenting as part of newsletter writer, Jeff Clark's panel of companies on Friday, September 26th at 2:00 p.m. at the JW Marriott Parq in Vancouver. This will be immediately followed by a short Q&A session moderated by Jeff Clark in Fairview Ballroom 3-4. The conference agenda can be found here. We welcome the opportunity for attendees to reach out to management with any questions and review our updated corporate presentation on Astra's website: https://astra-exploration.com.

Michael Gentile European Roadshow, October 6th - 10th:

Company representatives Brian Miller and Diego Guido will accompany Michael Gentile and a select group of five other companies, for a 5-day roadshow in Europe with a 1-day event in each city of London, Paris, Geneva, Zurich, and Frankfurt. The exclusive event is by invite only and geared towards Institutional and Family Office Investors who are interested in some of Michael Gentile's biggest investments in the mining & exploration industry.

Attendees can expect to hear a keynote speech from Michael, presentations from each of the six attending companies, and the opportunity for 1-on1 meetings with each company's management. Investors who are interested in attending can request an invitation here.

About the Company

Astra Exploration Inc. is a precious metals exploration company based out of Vancouver, BC that is actively building a portfolio of high-quality projects in some of the most important mining jurisdictions in Latin America.

The La Manchuria gold-silver project in Santa Cruz, Argentina, over which Astra has an option to acquire 90% interest, is a high-grade gold and silver low sulphidation epithermal (LSE) deposit located in the prolific Deseado Massif which hosts multiple world-class LSE precious metals deposits including Cerro Vanguardia and Cerro Negro, Santa Cruz, Argentina.

The 100% owned Pampa Paciencia gold and silver project in northern Chile is located in the Paleocene mineral province in proximity to such major operating mines as Spence and Sierra Gorda. The project shares several important geological similarities to other Paleocene LSE gold-silver deposits including Faride and El Peñón.

The 100% owned Cerro Bayo project in northern Chile is located in the Maricunga belt approximately 20 km from the Refugio Mine. The project hosts a high sulphidation epithermal (HSE) +/- porphyry gold system with similarities to the Salares Norte deposit to the north in the same belt. The Maricunga belt is one of the most endowed regions in the world for gold and copper deposits.

Qualified Person

The technical data and information as disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Darcy Marud, who is an Independent Director of Astra. Mr. Marud is a Practicing Member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward- looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the Company's business activities; exploration on the Company's properties including drilling at the La Manchuria project. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation: development of the industry in which the Company operates; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's business activities; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; laws and regulations governing the industry in which the Company operates; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and other risk factors disclosed in the Company's public disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265968

SOURCE: Astra Exploration Inc.