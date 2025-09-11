

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As a mark of respect for the memory of Charlie Kirk, President Donald Trump ordered that the U.S. flag should be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all federal naval vessels in the United States and its Territories until September 14.



He also directed that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all U.S. embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.



In a video message from the Oval Office, Trump described Kirk's death as a 'dark day for America' and blamed rhetoric from the 'radical left' for causing political violence.



'I am filled with grief and anger at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk on a college campus in Utah. Charlie inspired millions and tonight all who knew him and loved him are united in shock and horror,' Trump said. 'This is a dark moment for America,' according to him.



Condemning 'radical left political violence,' Trump added, 'This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we're seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now'. He vowed that his administration will 'find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity'.



The 31 year-old conservative activist and influential Trump ally was shot to death while hosting a college event for Turning Point USA, the organization he founded, at a university in Utah Wednesday.



Police have launched a manhunt for the assassin.



Two suspects who were arrested earlier have been released after finding that they are not linked to the shooting.



