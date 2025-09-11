BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 11

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 10 September 2025 were:

634.50p Capital only

644.69p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 26,000 Ordinary shares on 10th September 2025, the Company has 76,136,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 27,073,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.