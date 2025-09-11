Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Cheelcare Inc. (TSXV: CHER) ("Cheelcare" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in assistive mobility devices, turned heads at the 2025 Canadian Seating and Mobility Conference (CSMC), one of Canada's premier gatherings for rehabilitation professionals, clinicians, and mobility industry leaders.





Cheelcare presented its latest updates to the Companion power-assist system alongside the company's newest innovation, Curio - Cheelcare's complex rehab power wheelchair built on their patented robotic platform. Both devices are designed to provide wheelchair users with enhanced quality of life and independence.





"CSMC is Canada's largest event for our industry and allows us to directly connect with the clinicians, providers, and assistive technology professionals who are on the front lines of mobility care," said Allan Boyd, Cheelcare's VP of Growth. "The response to both Companion and Curio has been very positive and highlights the demand for more innovative solutions in the mobility market."

About Cheelcare Inc.

Cheelcare designs and manufactures innovative mobility solutions that empower independence for people with disabilities. From the Companion power assist devices to the groundbreaking Curio robotic wheelchair, Cheelcare combines engineering excellence with human-centered design to improve quality of life.

For more information, please visit: www.cheelcare.ca.

