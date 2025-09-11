Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks releases a new episode of the top rated Exploring Mining Podcast with host Cali Van Zant talking to Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV: TG) (OTCQB: TRRFF).

CEO Richard Drechsler provides an in-depth update on the Company's transformative exploration efforts at its Rye and Mount Hinton projects in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt.

This discussion highlights Trifecta's recent drilling success and strategic vision, making it a must-watch for mining enthusiasts.

At the Rye Property, Trifecta's inaugural 2025 drill program has delivered encouraging results, intersecting high-density sheeted quartz veins in holes spaced 500 meters apart.

At Mount Hinton, initial drilling revealed promising mineral indicators, reinforcing the potential for a bulk tonnage gold system akin to regional successes like Snowline Gold.

The Company is well-funded to complete its earn-in and launch an expanded 2026 drill program.

Trifecta Gold Ltd Latest Drilling Update:

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in Yukon and Nevada. Trifecta has secured an option to acquire a 100% interest in Mt. Hinton, Rye and 9 other highly prospective, intrusion-related gold projects located in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt where over 17 million ounces of gold have been discovered since May 2020. Initial drilling at the Company's Yuge Gold Project, located in northern Nevada, has identified multiple broad zones of gold mineralization near historical high-grade mines. The Company's Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields. Trifecta's Treble Project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.'s Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit.

The Exploring Mining Podcast is a premier source for news and analysis in the mining industry, offering in-depth discussions with industry leaders and updates on key developments in commodities and resource exploration.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: This podcast and article featuring Trifecta Gold Ltd. are paid for content at Investorideas.com, (payment disclosure). Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions.

More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp.

