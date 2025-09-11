Cheetah Mobile Announces Second Quarter 2025 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

BEIJING, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a China-based IT company, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Management Commentary

Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "We delivered another quarter of solid topline growth and meaningful improvement in profitability, underscoring the early progress of our strategic transformation. Total revenue increased 57.5% year-over-ye ar, driven by strong performance of both of our reporting segments. Our Internet business continued to benefit from our transition to a subscription-based model, with growing user engagement and retention. Revenue from our AI and others segment grew 86.4% year-over-year and accounted for 46.5% of total revenue. With the planned addition of UFACTORY, our recently acquired robotic arm business, we aim to strengthen our robotics capabilities and expand our addressable market. We remain committed to investing in AI utility applications and robotics. Encouraged by our business momentum, we will continue to drive sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value."

Mr. Thomas Ren, Chief Financial Officer of Cheetah Mobile, commented: "We continued to improve profitability in the second quarter, supported by disciplined execution and enhanced operational efficiency. Both GAAP and non-GAAP losses once again narrowed significantly year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter, reflecting meaningful progress in our loss reduction efforts. This demonstrates that our path to profitability is both credible and sustained. Our Internet business remained profitable, while adjusted operating losses from our AI and others segment declined significantly, down 62.8% year-over-year and 32.1% quarter-over-quarter, as we shifted from early exploration to a more focused, efficiency-driven strategy. Leveraging AI to accelerate R&D and scale up real-world use cases has contributed meaningfully to this improvement. Our balance sheet remains healthy, giving us the flexibility to continue investing in innovation while maintaining a clear path toward breakeven."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlight

Total revenues grew by 57.5% year-over-year and 14.0% quarter-over-quarter, accelerating to RMB295.2 million (US$41.2 million) in the second quarter of 2025.

Conference Call Information

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cmcm.com.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a China-based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation. It has attracted hundreds of millions of users through an array of internet products and services on PCs and mobile devices. At the same time, it actively engages in the independent research and development of AI technologies, including LLM technologies. Cheetah Mobile provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide, value-added services including the sale of premium membership to its users, multi-cloud management platform to companies globally, as well as service robots to international clients. Cheetah Mobile is also committed to leveraging its cutting-edge AI technologies, including LLM technologies, to empower its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but are not limited to the following: Cheetah Mobile's growth strategies; Cheetah Mobile's ability to retain and increase its user base and expand its product and service offerings; Cheetah Mobile's ability to monetize its platform; Cheetah Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition with companies in a number of industries including internet companies that provide online marketing services and internet value-added services; expected changes in Cheetah Mobile's revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic and business condition globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cheetah Mobile's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cheetah Mobile does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including but not limited to:

Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses;

Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses;

Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expenses;

Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses;

Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP diluted earnings/losses per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions; and

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excluding share-based compensation, interest income, depreciation and amortization, impairment of goodwill, net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, other income/expenses, net and income tax expenses/benefits.

The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets and impairment of goodwill resulting from business acquisitions, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results".

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))



As of

December 31, 2024

June 30, 2025

RMB

RMB

USD ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 1,833,031

2,019,598

281,925 Short-term investments 335

336

47 Accounts receivable, net 473,619

436,074

60,874 Prepayments and other current assets, net 1,365,761

1,001,989

139,873 Due from related parties, net 106,934

118,748

16,577 Total current assets 3,779,680

3,576,745

499,296











Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net 51,564

40,856

5,703 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,323

21,680

3,026 Intangible assets, net 190,665

176,758

24,674 Goodwill 424,099

424,099

59,202 Long-term investments 817,330

791,238

110,453 Deferred tax assets 128,581

127,696

17,826 Other non-current assets 86,059

81,097

11,321 Total non-current assets 1,724,621

1,663,424

232,205











Total assets 5,504,301

5,240,169

731,501











LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable 219,566

227,013

31,690 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,756,805

2,576,527

359,669 Due to related parties 69,606

19,167

2,676 Income tax payable 35,804

43,812

6,116 Total current liabilities 3,081,781

2,866,519

400,151











Non-current liabilities:









Deferred tax liabilities 43,046

40,443

5,646 Other non-current liabilities 172,348

167,755

23,418 Total non-current liabilities 215,394

208,198

29,064











Total liabilities 3,297,175

3,074,717

429,215











Mezzanine equity:









Redeemable noncontrolling interests 189,725

194,077

27,092











Shareholders' equity:









Ordinary shares 248

249

35 Additional paid-in capital 2,722,504

2,724,540

380,331 Accumulated deficit (1,232,577)

(1,288,577)

(179,878) Accumulated other comprehensive income 410,423

403,029

56,261 Total Cheetah Mobile Inc. shareholders' equity 1,900,598

1,839,241

256,749 Noncontrolling interests 116,803

132,134

18,445











Total shareholders' equity 2,017,401

1,971,375

275,194











Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity 5,504,301

5,240,169

731,501

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)





For The Three Months Ended

For The Six Months Ended



June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2025



RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues

187,417

295,218

41,211

377,705

554,224

77,366 Internet business

113,729

157,837

22,033

222,749

316,978

44,248 AI and others

73,688

137,381

19,178

154,956

237,246

33,118 Cost of revenues (a)

(65,895)

(70,426)

(9,831)

(135,651)

(139,931)

(19,534) Gross profit

121,522

224,792

31,380

242,054

414,293

57,832

























Operating income and expenses:























Research and development (a)

(54,285)

(67,083)

(9,364)

(111,616)

(128,327)

(17,914) Selling and marketing (a)

(73,396)

(102,434)

(14,299)

(148,532)

(207,272)

(28,934) General and administrative (a)

(71,610)

(66,627)

(9,301)

(140,755)

(119,251)

(16,647) Other operating income, net

228

289

40

736

2,959

413 Total operating income and expenses

(199,063)

(235,855)

(32,924)

(400,167)

(451,891)

(63,082)

























Operating loss

(77,541)

(11,063)

(1,544)

(158,113)

(37,598)

(5,250) Other income/(expenses):























Interest income, net

9,773

9,980

1,393

25,089

15,585

2,176 Foreign exchange (losses)/gains

(7,564)

6,349

886

(10,841)

7,999

1,117 Other expense, net

(51,612)

(17,844)

(2,491)

(59,207)

(21,853)

(3,051)

























Loss before income taxes

(126,944)

(12,578)

(1,756)

(203,072)

(35,867)

(5,008) Income tax benefits/(expenses)

6,391

(3,865)

(540)

6,193

(8,685)

(1,212) Net loss

(120,553)

(16,443)

(2,296)

(196,879)

(44,552)

(6,220) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,288

6,200

865

6,997

11,448

1,598 Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(123,841)

(22,643)

(3,161)

(203,876)

(56,000)

(7,818)

























Net loss per share























Basic

(0.0841)

(0.0162)

(0.0023)

(0.1390)

(0.0397)

(0.0055) Diluted

(0.0841)

(0.0163)

(0.0023)

(0.1391)

(0.0398)

(0.0056)

























Net loss per ADS























Basic

(4.2042)

(0.8116)

(0.1150)

(6.9488)

(1.9861)

(0.2750) Diluted

(4.2067)

(0.8152)

(0.1150)

(6.9542)

(1.9923)

(0.2800)

























Weighted average number of shares outstanding























Basic

1,495,962,672

1,518,381,903

1,518,381,903

1,495,088,007

1,517,084,516

1,517,084,516 Diluted

1,495,962,672

1,518,381,903

1,518,381,903

1,495,088,007

1,517,084,516

1,517,084,516 Weighted average number of ADSs outstanding























Basic

29,919,253

30,367,638

30,367,638

29,901,760

30,341,690

30,341,690 Diluted

29,919,253

30,367,638

30,367,638

29,901,760

30,341,690

30,341,690

























Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax of nil























Foreign currency translation adjustments

8,383

(7,643)

(1,067)

29,414

(7,915)

(1,105) Unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities, net

(9,206)

188

26

(7,434)

2,848

398 Other comprehensive (loss)/income

(823)

(7,455)

(1,041)

21,980

(5,067)

(707) Total comprehensive loss

(121,376)

(23,898)

(3,337)

(174,899)

(49,619)

(6,927) Less: Total comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

2,118

7,113

993

4,544

13,775

1,923 Total comprehensive loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(123,494)

(31,011)

(4,330)

(179,443)

(63,394)

(8,850)





For The Three Months Ended

For The Six Months Ended



June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2025 (a) Share-based compensation expenses

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Cost of revenues

357

5

1

449

10

1 Research and development

116

62

9

408

358

50 Selling and marketing

154

229

32

110

300

42 General and administrative

7,831

2,065

288

15,076

7,277

1,016 Total

8,458

2,361

330

16,043

7,945

1,109

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data)



For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

GAAP Share-based Amortization of Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based Amortization of Non-GAAP

Result Compensation intangible assets* Result

Result Compensation intangible assets* Result

RMB RMB RMB RMB USD

RMB RMB RMB RMB USD Revenues 295,218 - - 295,218 41,211

554,224 - - 554,224 77,366 Cost of revenues (70,426) 5 - (70,421) (9,830)

(139,931) 10 - (139,921) (19,533) Gross profit 224,792 5 - 224,797 31,381

414,293 10 - 414,303 57,833























Research and development (67,083) 62 6,156 (60,865) (8,496)

(128,327) 358 12,312 (115,657) (16,145) Selling and marketing (102,434) 229 469 (101,736) (14,202)

(207,272) 300 938 (206,034) (28,761) General and administrative (66,627) 2,065 - (64,562) (9,013)

(119,251) 7,277 - (111,974) (15,631) Other operating income, net 289 - - 289 40

2,959 - - 2,959 413 Total operating income and expenses (235,855) 2,356 6,625 (226,874) (31,671)

(451,891) 7,935 13,250 (430,706) (60,124)























Operating loss (11,063) 2,361 6,625 (2,077) (290)

(37,598) 7,945 13,250 (16,403) (2,291) Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders (22,643) 2,361 6,625 (13,657) (1,907)

(56,000) 7,945 13,250 (34,805) (4,859)























Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB) (0.0163) 0.0016 0.0043 (0.0104)



(0.0398) 0.0052 0.0086 (0.0260)

Diluted losses per ADS (RMB) (0.8152) 0.0800 0.2152 (0.5200)



(1.9923) 0.2600 0.4323 (1.3000)

Diluted losses per ADS (USD) (0.1150) 0.0112 0.0312 (0.0726)



(0.2800) 0.0363 0.0622 (0.1815)





For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

GAAP Share-based Amortization of Non-GAAP GAAP Share-based Amortization of Non-GAAP

Result Compensation intangible assets* Result Result Compensation intangible assets* Result

RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB Revenues 187,417 - - 187,417 377,705 - - 377,705 Cost of revenues (65,895) 357 - (65,538) (135,651) 449 - (135,202) Gross profit 121,522 357 - 121,879 242,054 449 - 242,503

















Research and development (54,285) 116 6,156 (48,013) (111,616) 408 12,312 (98,896) Selling and marketing (73,396) 154 469 (72,773) (148,532) 110 938 (147,484) General and administrative (71,610) 7,831 - (63,779) (140,755) 15,076 - (125,679) Other operating income, net 228 - - 228 736 - - 736 Total operating income and expenses (199,063) 8,101 6,625 (184,337) (400,167) 15,594 13,250 (371,323)

















Operating loss (77,541) 8,458 6,625 (62,458) (158,113) 16,043 13,250 (128,820) Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders (123,841) 8,458 6,625 (108,758) (203,876) 16,043 13,250 (174,583)

















Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB) (0.0841) 0.0057 0.0043 (0.0741) (0.1391) 0.0107 0.0089 (0.1195) Diluted losses per ADS (RMB) (4.2067) 0.2850 0.2167 (3.7050) (6.9542) 0.5350 0.4442 (5.9750)

* This represents amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Information about Segment (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)





For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2025



Internet Business

AI and others

Consolidated

Internet Business

AI and others

Consolidated



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues

157,837

137,381

295,218

41,211

316,978

237,246

554,224

77,366 Operating Costs and expenses































Cost of revenues(i)

26,315

44,106

70,421

9,830

49,307

90,614

139,921

19,533 Selling and marketing(i)

62,119

40,086

102,205

14,267

129,615

77,357

206,972

28,892 Research and development(i)

33,409

33,612

67,021

9,355

66,252

61,717

127,969

17,864 Other segment items(i)

13,744

50,529

64,273

8,973

24,947

84,068

109,015

15,218 Adjusted operating income/(losses)

22,250

(30,952)

(8,702)

(1,214)

46,857

(76,510)

(29,653)

(4,141) Unallocated amounts-share based compensations









(2,361)

(330)









(7,945)

(1,109) Operating loss









(11,063)

(1,544)









(37,598)

(5,250) Reconciliation of segment profit/(loss)































Interest income, net









9,980

1,393









15,585

2,176 Foreign exchange gains, net









6,349

886









7,999

1,117 Other (expense)/income, net









(17,844)

(2,491)









(21,853)

(3,051) Loss before income taxes









(12,578)

(1,756)









(35,867)

(5,008)





For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2024



Internet Business

AI and others

Consolidated

Internet Business

AI and others

Consolidated



RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB Revenues

113,729

73,688

187,417

222,749

154,956

377,705 Operating Costs and expenses























Cost of revenues(i)

19,730

45,808

65,538

38,951

96,251

135,202 Selling and marketing(i)

39,384

33,858

73,242

77,589

70,833

148,422 Research and development(i)

25,444

28,725

54,169

52,231

58,977

111,208 Other segment items(i)

15,012

48,539

63,551

31,157

93,786

124,943 Adjusted operating income/(losses)

14,159

(83,242)

(69,083)

22,821

(164,891)

(142,070) Unallocated amounts-share based compensations









(8,458)









(16,043) Operating loss









(77,541)









(158,113) Reconciliation of segment profit/(loss)























Interest income, net









9,773









25,089 Foreign exchange losses, net









(7,564)









(10,841) Other (expense)/income, net









(51,612)









(59,207) Loss before income taxes









(126,944)









(203,072)

(i) Share-based compensations were not allocated to segments. Other segment items include general and administrative expenses and other operating expenses allocated to the respective segments.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation from Net Loss Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))





For The Three Months Ended

For The Six Months Ended



June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2025



RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(123,841)

(22,643)

(3,161)

(203,876)

(56,000)

(7,818) Add:























Income tax (benefits)/expenses

(6,391)

3,865

540

(6,193)

8,685

1,212 Interest income, net

(9,773)

(9,980)

(1,393)

(25,089)

(15,585)

(2,176) Depreciation and other amortization

12,317

10,757

1,502

24,629

20,539

2,867 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,288

6,200

865

6,997

11,448

1,598 Other expense

59,176

11,495

1,605

70,048

13,854

1,934 Share-based compensation

8,458

2,361

330

16,043

7,945

1,109 Adjusted EBITDA

(56,766)

2,055

288

(117,441)

(9,114)

(1,274)

SOURCE Cheetah Mobile