

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation accelerated further in August to the highest level in more than two years, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 9.9 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 7.8 percent rise in the previous month.



Further, this was the highest inflation rate since June 2023, when prices had risen 10.3 percent.



Prices for food products grew 8.9 percent from last year, and those for non-food goods surged by 10.5 percent. Costs for services were 9.6 percent more expensive.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 2.1 percent in August.



