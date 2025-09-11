Already Adopted by Mediatransports, SODA Enables Publishers to Maximize Revenue through AI-Modeling Optimization

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ TASE: PERI), a leader in advanced technology solving for the complexities of modern advertising, today announced the launch of SODA (Supply Optimization Demand Amplification), an AI-powered suite of solutions for publishers, featuring a next-generation AI algorithm for Supply Path Optimization (SPO) designed to maximize efficiency and monetization across every ad impression.

With SODA, Perion introduces a new standard in Supply Path Optimization. Powered by real-time mediation, direct integration with Perion's demand-side intelligence, and sustainability logic, SODA delivers SPO 2.0, a breakthrough for digital publishers seeking financial performance, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

Unlocking New Value on the Supply Side

SODA integrates seamlessly into any website and DOOH screen, introducing a suite of capabilities:

Smart Mediation Layer : SODA evaluates all incoming bid requests from Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs) and Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs), selecting only the top-performing paths to ensure maximum yield for publishers.

: SODA evaluates all incoming bid requests from Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs) and Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs), selecting only the top-performing paths to ensure maximum yield for publishers. Demand-Side Synergy with Perion's Algo : Running in parallel with Perion's demand-side Algo, SODA enables enhanced feedback loops, constantly identifying and rewarding high-performing inventory with increased demand and higher CPMs.

: Running in parallel with Perion's demand-side Algo, SODA enables enhanced feedback loops, constantly identifying and rewarding high-performing inventory with increased demand and higher CPMs. Revenue Growth Retention : Access to Perion's multiformat, high-impact demand drives higher CPMs, more monetization opportunities, and long-term publisher stickiness.

: Access to Perion's multiformat, high-impact demand drives higher CPMs, more monetization opportunities, and long-term publisher stickiness. Transparency Into Supply : Enabling publishers to gain insight into SSP performance to inform decisions on whether there's a need to adjust the mix of supply partners.

: Enabling publishers to gain insight into SSP performance to inform decisions on whether there's a need to adjust the mix of supply partners. Optimized Site Performance and Efficiency:Website users enjoy quicker load times for websites and relevant ad experiences, optimizing every impression's journey by selecting the most efficient ad paths.

"In a market saturated with inefficiencies and growing concern over unrealized ad revenues, SODA is a breakthrough," said Tal Jacobson, CEO of Perion. "It's not just a supply-side solution; it's a redefinition of how supply and demand should interact. With SODA, we're giving publishers the tools to optimize revenue responsibly, at scale, and with measurable impact."

SODA is now available for integration for selected premium publishers, and is already in use by Mediatransports, a leader in Digital-Out-Of-Home advertising in France, leveraging its AI-powered capabilities to optimize DOOH campaigns in transport environments, such as train stations and subways.

"The Digital-Out-Of-Home landscape is evolving rapidly, and smart, AI-driven solutions are critical. The ability of Perion's AI-suite SODA to optimize supply paths and maximize monetization is a game-changer for our business, ensuring that we deliver on our promise of performance and efficiency for our advertisers," said Valérie Decamp, CEO of Mediatransports.

As part of Perion's broader vision to unify performance and sustainability across the digital advertising ecosystem, SODA complements Perion's existing AI innovations, such as Wave, SORT, and GreenBids (Now Perion Algo).

About Perion

Perion is helping agencies, brands and retailers get better results with their marketing investments by providing advanced technology across digital channels. Through the Perion One platform, we are making digital advertising more effective by building solutions that continuously adapt to connect the dots between data, creative and channels.

For more information, visit Perion's website at www.perion.com.

