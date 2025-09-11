

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation increased in August to the highest level in four months, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in August, faster than the 1.7 percent rise in July.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.1 percent annually in August, and clothing and footwear prices were 3.4 percent higher. Meanwhile, transport charges were 2.3 percent less expensive.



EU-harmonized inflation also rose to a 4-month high of 1.9 percent in August from 1.6 percent in the prior month. That was slightly above the 1.8 percent seen in the flash estimate published earlier.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent in August after rising 0.1 percent in July. The HICP also showed an increase of 0.4 percent.



