

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The head of the UN's atomic energy agency has announced that a deal has been struck with Iran to resume cooperation on inspections of its nuclear facilities.



'Indispensable' monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) ended in June, when Israel and US-backed airstrikes targeted Iran's nuclear power installations, agency chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday.



At the time, the Iranian authorities confirmed that the Natanz enrichment site had been 'impacted' without affecting existing radiation levels, the top IAEA diplomat said.



Now, 'practical modalities' have been agreed to allow the resumption of inspection activities in Iran, Grossi told the agency's board of governors in Austrian capital Vienna. 'This is an important step in the right direction,' he continued, before expressing his gratitude to Egypt for brokering the deal.



The development follows last month's announcement by France, Germany and the UK of their intention to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran within 30 days, under the so-called 'snapback' mechanism contained in the Iranian nuclear agreement signed in July 2015 by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, in addition to Germany, the EU and Iran.



The new agreement - which was preceded by weeks of technical discussions in Tehran and Vienna over verification activities of 'all facilities and installations in Iran' - came despite the decision by Iranian lawmakers in June to suspend cooperation with IAEA, a move approved by the country's President later.



While acknowledging that his Iranian interlocutors had declared their willingness to remain part of the international non-proliferation movement, Grossi noted Tehran's 'concerns'.



Nonetheless, the deal - sealed by Grossi and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi in Cairo on Monday - 'provides for a clear understanding of the procedures for inspection, notifications and their implementation', he insisted.



The agreement also 'contemplates' reporting on all facilities targeted by Israel and the US in June 'including the nuclear material present' in Iran, the IAEA chief added.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News