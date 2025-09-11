SANTA CLARA, CA, Sept 11, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi America, Ltd. ("Hitachi America"), announced a series of significant investments and strategic initiatives across the United States, reinforcing its long-term commitment to driving innovation, strengthening critical infrastructure and creating high-value jobs. These milestones, all unveiled in September, span advanced manufacturing, power grid infrastructure, and digital solutions, which are tangible proof of Hitachi's strategy to leverage its global expertise to solve local challenges and contribute directly to U.S. economic growth."These investments represent True One Hitachi, bringing together the Group's vast combined expertise aligned to a shared vision," said Toshiaki Tokunaga, President and CEO of Hitachi, Ltd. "With digital technologies at the core of our business, we are delivering comprehensive solutions that solve significant societal problems. By investing in the United States, we are strengthening local economies while accelerating innovation."Reinforcing the company's commitment to the American economy through long-term investment and job creation, these initiatives are central to Hitachi's global vision and its "Inspire 2027" management plan. This strategy envisions a harmonized society where environment, well-being, and economic growth coexist in balance. By leveraging its advanced solutions and domain expertise in energy, mobility, industrial, and digital sectors-Hitachi is committed to building a more sustainable, resilient, and prosperous future while addressing some of society's most pressing challenges."Incorporated in the U.S. since 1959, Hitachi has been contributing to the economic, cultural, and innovation fabric in the U.S. while growing our business in the region" said Shashank Samant, Executive Chairman of Hitachi Americas. "We are thrilled about our shared success, and we are committed to building on this momentum in the U.S., working hand-in-hand withour public and private sector partners and clients - to build a more prosperous, sustainable future together.""Hitachi was founded on the principle of contributing to society through technology, and our growing presence in the United States is a modern expression of that core mission," said Yasuhiro Takeuchi, CEO of Hitachi Americas. "The U.S. is one of our most important markets, not just for its size, but for its spirit of innovation. By investing in local manufacturing and empowering a skilled American workforce, we are building the future of energy, mobility and industry, ultimately improving everyday lives."This commitment is demonstrated by a series of significant announcements and milestones this week:- Digital Railcar Factory in Maryland: Hitachi Rail's 'lighthouse' digital factory officially opened on Monday Sept. 8th in Hagerstown, Maryland. The $100 million site in corporates more than $30 million in digital enhancements and operates as a carbon neutral factory. It can produce up to 20 railcars per month and is set to deliver next generation fleets for metros that serve the Washington D.C. area, Baltimore and Philadelphia. As a flagship for Hitachi's global digital manufacturing strategy, it includes Lumada-powered AI and smart manufacturing. The plant features an immersive digital customer experience center, where visitors can see examples of Hitachi's digital mobility solutions - including HMAX - that are benefiting customers around the world. The factory is creating up to 460 direct jobs and supporting over 1,300 in total, generating an estimated $350 million in annual economic impact for the region. As an example of the One Hitachi approach to the factory's development, the site features Flexware Innovation's LIFT intralogistics software. Developed in partnership with Hitachi owned GlobalLogic, this technology has been deployed in the factory to optimize material flow and advance digital transformation. In addition, GlobalLogic has also partnered with Ericsson to design and deploy a state-of-the-art private 5G network within the factory, establishing the Hagerstown plant as a benchmark for the future of smart, digital-first rail production.- Powering America's Energy Future: Hitachi Energy announced a historic $1 billion USD investment to expand U.S. manufacturing of critical electrical grid infrastructure. This includes a $457 million power transformer facility in South Boston, Virginia-the largest of its kind in the nation-alongside expansions of existing facilities nationwide. As part of this investment, Hitachi Energy is also committing $106 million to expanding its transformer components facility in Alamo, Tennessee, $22.5 million to expand and modernize its dry-type transformer operations in Southwest Virginia, and $70 million to bolstering its high-voltage components manufacturing footprint in and around Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania. Collectively, these projects will create thousands of high-paying jobs, including nearly 950 jobs in Virginia, 100 new positions in Tennessee and 100 more in Pennsylvania. This investment is integral to bolstering the resilience of the U.S. electrical grid and ensuring reliable access to the transformers and critical high-voltage equipment required to support AI data centers, renewable energy, and industrial growth.- New Automation Headquarters: JR Automation, a Hitachi Group company and global leader in advanced automation, announced plans for a $72.8 million global headquarters in Zeeland, Michigan. Breaking ground on September 17, the 286,000-square-foot facility will bring together 350 employees into a modern, state-of-the-art campus designed for collaboration, customer demonstrations, and global innovation. The new HQ will also serve as a hub for Hitachi's Integrated Industry Automation, harnessing digital twin technology, edge computing, and AI to deliver next-generation intelligent manufacturing ecosystems.- Charting 'New Horizons': Hitachi recently hosted its annual Hitachi Inspire Summit 2025 in Washington, D.C. under the theme "New Horizons". With over 120 delegates in attendance from 95 unique global brands, the event was designed to engage senior leaders from across major industries in dialogue about business, technology, and talent strategies in the AI era. The summit featured presentations and insights from experts and thought leaders, collectively exploring the future of energy, mobility and industrial transformation. Alongside the summit, Hitachi's Innovation Expo showcased over 45 groundbreaking R and D and business unit demonstrations - from AI vision and sustainable energy to digital manufacturing and smart mobility - highlighting Hitachi's leadership in transforming innovative ideas into impactful solutions that address global challenges and drive industry forward.About Hitachi America, Ltd.Hitachi America Ltd. serves as the regional headquarters for Hitachi Group companies in the Americas, over seeing operations in the Unites States, Canada, and Latin America. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Hitachi Americas has been advancing the Social Innovation Business since its establishment in 1959 - addressing society's most pressing challenges through innovative, forward-looking solutions. Hitachi Americas and its 54 subsidiary companies operate across four sectors: Digital Systems and Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries. 