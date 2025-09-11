Centaur Media has announced the conditional sale of The Lawyer, its business supporting the legal sector with information and events. The sale price of £43m enterprise value represents a multiple of 16x its FY24 operating profit, with completion expected in October. The announcement comes soon after the sale of the group's other substantial asset, the MiniMBA, in July, which realised £19m. The group intends consulting to determine the optimum method of returning cash to shareholders. Centaur's interim results are scheduled for 17 September, and we have withdrawn our forecasts for now.

