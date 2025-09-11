In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) - up 100% at $3.28 Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) - up 53% at $7.93 Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) - up 33% at $7.80 Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (MGIH) - up 32% at $2.32 Global Mofy AI Limited (GMM) - up 25% at $2.80 Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (TWG) - up 21% at $6.1 Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) - up 14% at $46.39 Sharps Technology, Inc. (STSS) - up 14% at $10.60 AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (ATMV) - up 10% at $14.41 Skyline Builders Group Holding Limited (SKBL) - up 7% at $2.60

In the Red - Premarket Losers

China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) - down 20% at $4.00 Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (RNA) - down 19% at $37.17 Veritone, Inc. (VERI) - down 19% at $2.92 Murano Global Investments Plc (MRNO) - down 18% at $3.33 Quantum Corporation (QMCO) - down 13% at $7.45 Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) - down 13% at $3.48 QMMM Holdings Limited (QMMM) - down 10% at $98.00 Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) - down 10% at $3.88 Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd. (TIRX) - down 10% at $2.97 Lichen International Limited (LICN) - down 7% at $4.71

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 7:31 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines: