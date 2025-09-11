Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFD) (FSE: LUH0) ("Luxxfolio" or the "Company"), a leading Litecoin treasury and infrastructure company, is pleased to announce that it has advanced its Litecoin mining expansion strategy with progress on both facility planning and hardware negotiations.

The Company has narrowed its shortlist of potential properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan capable of supporting large-scale mining operations. Concurrently, Luxxfolio has entered into negotiations with hardware suppliers to secure favorable terms for next-generation mining equipment. These steps mark important milestones in the Company's plan to materially increase its hashrate capacity and reinforce its position as the leading public company aligned with the Litecoin ecosystem

Mining is more than an operational expansion for Luxxfolio - it is a cornerstone of the Company's broader Litecoin-focused strategy:

Cash Flow Generation : Mining provides ongoing cash flows that can strengthen Luxxfolio's balance sheet and support long-term growth.

: Mining provides ongoing cash flows that can strengthen Luxxfolio's balance sheet and support long-term growth. Lower LTC Acquisition Costs : By mining directly, the Company effectively acquires Litecoin at below-market rates compared to open market purchases.

: By mining directly, the Company effectively acquires Litecoin at below-market rates compared to open market purchases. Network Security : Mining contributes directly to the stability and resilience of the Litecoin network, aligning Luxxfolio with the ethos of decentralization and hard money.

: Mining contributes directly to the stability and resilience of the Litecoin network, aligning Luxxfolio with the ethos of decentralization and hard money. Treasury Alignment: Mining and treasury work hand-in-hand - mined Litecoin augments treasury reserves, while treasury strategy ensures long-term value capture for shareholders.

Highlights

Shortlisted potential properties for mining expansion.

Engaged in negotiations on hardware procurement costs.

Expansion remains a core component of Luxxfolio's Litecoin-centric treasury and infrastructure strategy.

"Our mining strategy is about more than capacity - it's about reinforcing Litecoin's role as hard money. By combining a Litecoin treasury with active mining operations, we generate cash flow, acquire LTC at lower costs, and strengthen and support the very network we are building around. This dual approach positions Luxxfolio to lead the next wave of adoption and deliver long-term value to our shareholders," said Tomek Antoniak, CEO of Luxxfolio.

The Company will provide additional updates as milestones are reached, including final property selection, hardware agreements, and anticipated deployment timelines. Luxxfolio is targeting commencement of mining operations by the end of 2025

About LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc.

Luxxfolio is a digital infrastructure and technology company focused on enabling the next generation of crypto-powered commerce. The Company is actively developing and investing in on-chain technologies that support real-world cryptocurrency use cases, including stablecoin payments, merchant processing, and self-custody wallets. Luxxfolio has adopted a Litecoin treasury strategy as part of its long-term vision. With a foundation in decentralized systems and digital assets, Luxxfolio aims to help accelerate the mainstream adoption of crypto for everyday payments.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding Litecoin mining, the Company's anticipated business development and the results thereof, future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history and lack of historical profits; risks related to the Company's business and financial position; fluctuations in the market price of the Company's common shares; that the Company may not be able to accurately predict its rate of growth and profitability; the Company's requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no intention to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason, except as required by law.

