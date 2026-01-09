Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc. (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (FSE: LUH0) (the "Company" or "Luxxfolio") The Company is pleased to provide an update with respect to its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering").

On December 9, 2025, the Company closed the first tranche of the Offering, pursuant to which it issued 4,624,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.17 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $786,080. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company further reports that it intends to complete a final tranche of up to $213,920, representing the remaining balance of the previously announced total Offering of $1,000,000, by the end of the current month, subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes and the continued development of its planned Litecoin mining operations.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws. Finder's fees may be payable in connection with the Offering.

About LUXXFOLIO Holdings Inc.

Luxxfolio is a digital infrastructure and technology company focused on enabling the next generation of crypto-powered commerce. The Company is actively developing and investing in on-chain technologies that support real-world cryptocurrency use cases, including stablecoin payments, merchant processing, and self-custody wallets. Luxxfolio has adopted a Litecoin treasury strategy as part of its long-term vision. With a foundation in decentralized systems and digital assets, Luxxfolio aims to help accelerate the mainstream adoption of crypto for everyday payments.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering and the use of proceeds thereof, the Company's anticipated business development and the results thereof, future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history and lack of historical profits; risks related to the Company's business and financial position; fluctuations in the market price of the Company's common shares; that the Company may not be able to accurately predict its rate of growth and profitability; the Company's requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no intention to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason, except as required by law.

