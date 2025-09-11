Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) (the "Company") one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era announces that shareholders have voted overwhelmingly in favor of the proposed name change to 01 Quantum Inc., with 99.9% of votes cast supporting the resolution at the special meeting held yesterday.

This name change reflects the Company's strategic evolution and focus on quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions for the digital era. As its technology evolves along with its commercial applications starting to be deployed the Company believes the timing of the change will also help in marketing and increasing industry awareness.

"Today's vote is a strong endorsement of our vision," said Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum Inc. "Our partnerships and technology roadmap help to position us at the forefront of quantum cybersecurity. As 01 Quantum, the industry will more easily recognize our commitment to deliver enterprise-grade solutions that safeguard sensitive data of enterprises and their customers as well as protecting digital assets from the potential threat of quantum computers."

The Company will begin operating under its new name, 01 Quantum Inc., effective immediately, with updated branding and communications to follow.

About 01 Quantum Inc.

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc., (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site https://01quantuminc.com | https://01com.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements.

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the expansion of the Company's product lineup, the timing of commercialization of the Company's technologies, the success of the Company's partnerships, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology and the potential licensing of the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

