

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Global market sentiment remains tethered to monetary policy concerns ahead of the release of consumer price inflation readings from the U.S.



Headline annual inflation is seen rising to 2.9 percent from 2.7 percent in July whereas the core component is seen steady at 3.1 percent. Month-on month inflation is seen edging up to 0.3 percent from 0.2 percent in the previous month whereas its core component is seen steady at 0.3 percent.



The CME FedWatch tool shows the likelihood of a quarter-percentage rate cut by the Fed in September rising to 91.8 percent from 91.1 percent a day ago.



Meanwhile, the ECB as expected held rates steady.



Wall Street Futures are mildly positive. Benchmarks in Europe are trading slightly above the flatline. Earlier, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has increased. Ten-year bond yields are trading on a mixed note. Both the crude oil benchmarks are trading with losses. Gold ended three-day gaining streak to trade in the red. Cryptocurrencies rallied.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 45,577.00, up 0.19% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,547.10, up 0.23% Germany's DAX at 23,674.99, up 0.20% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,264.15, up 0.42% France's CAC 40 at 7,823.74, up 0.80% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,380.85, up 0.36% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 44,372.50, up 1.22% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,805.00, down 0.29% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,875.31, up 1.65% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,086.32, down 0.43%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1685, down 0.09% GBP/USD at 1.3520, down 0.07% USD/JPY at 147.97, up 0.35% AUD/USD at 0.6604, down 0.29% USD/CAD at 1.3885, up 0.16% Dollar Index at 97.99, up 0.21%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.049%, up 0.52% Germany at 2.6645%, up 0.40% France at 3.455%, down 0.32% U.K. at 4.6350%, down 0.02% Japan at 1.580%, up 0.83%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $66.88, down 0.90%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $63.01, down 1.04%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,654.22, down 0.75%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $114,016.59, up 1.60% Ethereum at $4,436.50, up 2.61% XRP at $3.01, up 1.50% BNB at $899.69, up 1.77% Solana at $224.97, up 2.65%



