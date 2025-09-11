

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Almost all the illegal shipments uncovered by the operation originated in China, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. FDA and CBP personnel determined that many of these shipments contained vague and misleading product descriptions with incorrect values, in an apparent attempt to evade duties and the review of products for import safety concerns.



During this operation, the teams uncovered shipments of various illegal e-cigarette products, intended for shipment to various destinations in the United States. Throughout the operation the team examined shipments for violations of FDA approvals, federal revenue evasion, intellectual property trademarks, and hazardous materials labeling violations. In total the operation stopped almost 4.7 million e-cigarettes with a Manufacturer's Suggest Retail Price of more than $86.5 million.



'We will never allow foreign actors to threaten the health of America's children,' said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. 'Today we took decisive action to protect kids from illegal vape products. Thank you to President Trump and Attorney General Bondi for their leadership in helping us shut down this black market.'



CBP and the FDA enforcement operation have prevented more than 6 million unauthorized e-cigarettes worth over $120 million, MSRP, from entering the United Stated this year, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.



FDA said that all e-cigarette products seized in this operation lacked the mandatory premarket authorization orders from the FDA and therefore cannot be legally marketed or distributed in the U.S.



The FDA said it has authorized 39 e-cigarette products and devices that can be legally marketed and sold in the U.S.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News