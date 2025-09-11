Agereh Technologies Inc.: Agereh Technologies Commences Trading

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Agereh Technologies Inc. ("Agereh" or the "Company") (TSXV:AUTO)(OTCQB:CRBAF) is pleased to announce that it has completed a corporate name change and will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new name at the start of trading on today's date.

About Agereh Technologies Inc.

Agereh is a Canadian-based AI technology company whose platforms target advanced technology solutions for the transportation industry. The first application developed is harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence to accurately predict the best financing scenario for consumers, all while keeping the consumer anonymous. Upcoming products will continue to deliver advanced technology solutions that address critical challenges in the transportation industry.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Agereh Technologies INC.

Ken Brizel, CEO

