Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H75U | ISIN: INE267A01025 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.09.2025 15:36 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hindustan Zinc Joins Global Leaders in ICMM, Advancing Sustainable Mining Practices

UDAIPUR, India, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hindustan Zinc Limited, the world's largest integrated zinc producer, has become the first Indian company to join the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) which creates a landmark that positions India on the global map of responsible mining.

Hindustan Zinc Joins Global Leaders in ICMM, Advancing Sustainable Mining Practices

ICMM brings together 25 of the world's leading mining and metals companies committed to advancing sustainable development, transparency, and ethical practices. Hindustan Zinc's admission followed a rigorous independent assessment and endorsement by ICMM's Council, based on recommendations from the Independent Expert Review Panel. This marks ICMM's first new member since 2021.

By joining, Hindustan Zinc commits to ICMM's 40 performance expectations covering Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, subject to third-party validation across all assets. Membership reinforces the company's sustainability leadership and enables collaboration with global peers on climate action, biodiversity, circular economy, and inclusion.

Commenting on the development, Arun Misra, CEO & Whole-time Director, Hindustan Zinc said, "It is both an honor and a big responsibility for Hindustan Zinc to become the first Indian company to join ICMM. This milestone marks a new chapter in our Sustainability 2.0 journey, grounded in transparency, innovation and global best practices. For us, sustainability and good business go hand in hand, and it is a strategic imperative to create lasting positive impact on our environment, our communities, and the industry at large. As we integrate ICMM's principles across every facet of our operations, we look forward to sharing our insights and gaining perspectives from global peers, contributing to a safer, more responsible future for mining worldwide and the planet."

Welcoming Hindustan Zinc, Rohitesh Dhawan, President & CEO, ICMM said, "We are pleased to welcome Hindustan Zinc as ICMM's first Indian member. Their inclusion strengthens our collective commitment to responsible mining and reflects the growing importance of India in the global metals and mining industry. Hindustan Zinc's leadership in sustainability will add valuable perspectives to our work as we shape a safer and more sustainable future for mining."

Hindustan Zinc has been recognized globally for its ESG leadership. In 2024, it was ranked the world's most sustainable metals and mining company by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment for the second consecutive year. The company has adopted ambitious 2030 Sustainable Goals, validated Science Based Targets aligned to 1.5°C and is committed to achieving net zero by 2050 or sooner.

Media Contact:

Maitreyee Sankhla
Maitreyee.Sankhla@vedanta.co.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771130/Hindustan_Zinc_ICMM.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2748830/Hindustan_Zinc_Logo.jpg

Hindustan_Zinc_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hindustan-zinc-joins-global-leaders-in-icmm-advancing-sustainable-mining-practices-302553982.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.