

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - F5, Inc. (FFIV), a technology company, said on Thursday that it plans to acquire CalypsoAI, a private company with major operations in Ireland, for $180 million.



The transaction, to be closed on or before September 30, is expected to be immaterial to F5's revenue and operating results.



François Locoh-Donou, CEO of F5, said: 'Traditional firewalls and point solutions can't keep up. The addition of CalypsoAI will give enterprises the confidence to innovate faster and better protect critical data as they rely on F5 to deliver and secure apps, APIs, and AI models across their environment.'



CalypsoAI's platform provides real-time threat defense, red teaming at scale, and data security to enterprises. These capabilities will be integrated into the F5 application delivery and security platform to create the most complete solution for securing AI inference.



