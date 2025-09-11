SAP Completes Acquisition of SmartRecruiters, Delivering Innovation and AI-Powered Recruiting Differentiation for Global Enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has completed the acquisition of SmartRecruiters, the Recruiting AI Company. Together, SAP and SmartRecruiters will accelerate innovation in talent acquisition while giving customers confidence, flexibility, scale, and the only platform built to meet the full spectrum of enterprise hiring needs, helping organizations attract, engage, and hire top talent.

Innovation at Speed

With SAP's global scale and SmartRecruiters' category-defining platform, customers can expect faster delivery of AI-powered capabilities, end-to-end orchestrated talent solutions, and user experiences that directly support business outcomes. The combined roadmap will accelerate innovation across candidate engagement, recruiter efficiency, and hiring manager experience.

One-of-a-Kind Differentiation

SmartRecruiters is uniquely positioned to serve the dual needs of the modern enterprise: high-volume, frontline hiring and enterprise-grade corporate recruiting. Built from the ground up as an AI-native platform, SmartRecruiters delivers flexibility, scale, and measurable impact. Together with SAP, SmartRecruiters sets a new standard for how enterprises compete for talent in today's dynamic market.

Customer Stability and Focus

SmartRecruiters will continue to serve customers in two ways:

For SAP SuccessFactors customers: SmartRecruiters' modern recruiting innovation will be integrated into the SuccessFactors suite, enhancing the platform with AI-enabled capabilities that improve time-to-hire, elevate candidate and hiring manager experiences, and deliver deeper analytics for workforce planning.

For SmartRecruiters customers: SmartRecruiters will continue to operate as a standalone recruiting solution, fully interoperable with SuccessFactors and other HCM systems, supported by the same team, same focus on innovative capabilities, and the same integrations they rely on today.

Why it Matters

"Hiring the right people has never been more critical to business success," said Rebecca Carr, CEO of SmartRecruiters. "By joining SAP, we will accelerate our pace of innovation while giving customers the confidence they need and the flexibility they demand. SmartRecruiters' unique one-two punch, high-volume hiring plus corporate recruiting, built on an AI-native foundation, makes us the only platform designed for the full spectrum of enterprise hiring challenges."

"The SAP acquisition of SmartRecruiters sends a clear message: talent acquisition is not just operational, but central to enterprise transformation in the age of AI," said Claudia Birle, head of Global Talent Acquisition at Continental, AG. "By combining SAP's global scale with SmartRecruiters' innovative, AI-powered platform, organizations like Continental will be better equipped to hire smarter and drive business growth."

See for Yourself

This fall, SmartRecruiters, an SAP Company, will be live at the industry's most influential events. Our team will share the roadmap, demonstrate AI-powered capabilities already delivering results, and give you a firsthand look at what's next.

It's your chance to sit down directly with the leaders behind SmartRecruiters, ask questions, see the product in action, and explore how our platform can help you hire at speed and scale.

HR Tech, Las Vegas - September 16-18

SuccessConnect, Las Vegas - October 6-8

Unleash World, Paris - October 21-22

Gartner ReimagineHR UK, London - October 7-9

Gartner ReimagineHR US, Orlando - October 27-29

Gartner ReimagineHR APAC, Sydney - November 17-18

Join us to meet the team. To schedule see SmartRecruiters in action click here

About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters, an SAP company, is the Recruiting AI Company that transforms hiring for the world's leading enterprises. Built for global scale, SmartRecruiters delivers an AI-powered hiring platform that automates and optimizes the entire talent acquisition process, ensuring faster and smarter hiring decisions. More than 140 million candidates, and 4,000 organizations, including Amazon, Visa, and McDonald's, rely on SmartRecruiters to build winning teams.

For more information, visit https://www.smartrecruiters.com/news/sap-completes-acquisition-of-smartrecruiters/

