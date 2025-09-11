Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Braille Energy Systems Inc. (TSXV: BES) ("BESI" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced energy storage and intelligent electrification solutions, is pleased to provide a corporate update on its product lines, growth strategy, and market outlook.

Electrafy: Enabling Reliable, Intelligent Energy Solutions

BESI's Electrafy platform-a turnkey high-density residential energy management and storage solution-is a proprietary BESI product for addressing the growing energy reliability needs in North America. As extreme weather events, rolling blackouts, and increasing strain on power grids highlight the vulnerabilities of existing infrastructure, Electrafy is positioned to deliver reliable, scalable solutions for customers seeking energy security and cost efficiency.

While initial pilot projects have targeted commercial fleets and microgrids, the Company sees significant opportunity for Electrafy in the high-density urban residential sector, including condominiums, multi-unit dwellings, and community developments. These applications are expected to benefit from modular storage and intelligent load-balancing capabilities that can reduce energy costs, enable backup power, and support the transition to electric mobility.

Go-to-Market Strategy and Partnerships

To accelerate adoption, BESI is advancing and expanding its partnership announced on January 8th with Enercare, one of North America's largest providers of energy services for the residential sector. Together, the companies are exploring deployment opportunities for Electrafy in multi-residential backup power systems. In addition, BESI is building out new distribution channels with technology integrators, utilities, and real estate developers to expand its market reach across residential, commercial, and fleet segments.

"Energy reliability is an area where our technology can make an impact," said Lindsay Weatherdon, President and CEO of Braille Energy Systems Inc. "Electrafy was designed to provide dependable, cost-effective backup power to the North American energy grid at a time when it faces new challenges. Our partnership with Enercare and other distribution initiatives will enable us to bring these benefits to more customers, faster."

"BESI has a history of innovation and performance with battery systems," said Jeffrey York, Chairman of the Board of Braille Energy Systems Inc. "With Electrafy, we are extending that leadership into a space that addresses a pressing issue: energy reliability. By combining our technology expertise with key industry partnerships, we are looking to play a role in improving the reliability of our energy systems in North America."

Braille Battery: Expanding Performance Applications

Alongside Electrafy, the Company's Braille Battery division continues to operate as a global leader in ultra-lightweight, high-performance lithium batteries. Trusted in professional racing and performance automotive sectors, Braille Battery is now focused on maintaining its reputation and continuing to provide customers with its batteries more efficiently.

Strategic Goals for 2025

For the remainder of the year, BESI will focus on:

Scaling Electrafy pilot projects into full deployments with residential, fleet, and commercial customers

Expanding partnerships with Enercare and additional distribution networks to reach high-density residential markets

Continuing the commercial expansion of Braille Battery; and

Optimizing operational efficiency to support sustainable growth and scalability.

Market Outlook

The dual pressures of electrification and grid reliability challenges are placing increasing strains on an aging electrical grid. BESI's product portfolio positions the Company to serve high-growth markets including residential energy reliability. "As we begin the commercial ramp-up of Electrafy, we are more focused than ever on bringing our products to customers that will benefit from them," added Lindsay Weatherdon. "We remain committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders by executing on our growth strategy and capturing opportunities in battery and energy storage sector, and high-performance battery markets."

Shares for Debt Transaction

The Company announced that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement to settle $73,883 in outstanding debt owed to an arms-length party through the issuance of an aggregate of 1,477,660 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Debt Settlement").

Each Unit to be issued consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable for one additional common share at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

Closing of the Debt Settlement is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The securities to be issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSXV policies.

About Braille Energy Systems Inc.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. holds an 89.95% equity interest in Braille Holdings Inc., which holds a 100% equity interest in Braille Battery Inc. Braille Battery is an established battery-manufacturing and energy storage company supplying batteries to the professional motor sports industry and the pioneer of a complete line of lightweight high powered battery systems for the transportation market. Braille Energy Systems (BESI) will expand its market penetration into a wider range of market segments that require lightweight, high-performing energy solutions, using the most scientifically advanced materials. For additional information about BESI and Braille Battery products, please visit our website

Forward-Looking Statement

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, completion of the Transaction, completion of a private placement, receipt of required regulatory approvals, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information has been provided for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business and operations and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this News Release, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Braille Energy Systems Inc.