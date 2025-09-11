Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PWSL | ISIN: US74365A3095 | Ticker-Symbol: PBDA
Tradegate
11.09.25 | 16:06
1,440 Euro
-0,69 % -0,010
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROTALIX BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4601,50017:13
1,4601,50017:10
ACCESS Newswire
11.09.2025 17:02 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.: Protalix BioTherapeutics to Present at Investor Summit Virtual

CARMIEL, ISRAEL / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American:PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell-based protein expression system, today announced that Eyal Rubin, the Company's former Sr. Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Investor Summit Virtual on September 16, 2025, updating investors about the Company's growth strategies and market opportunities.

Event Details

Event: Q3 Investor Summit

  • Presentation Date: September 16, 2025

  • Presentation Time: 10:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

  • Location: Webcast Link

About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx. It is the first company to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a protein produced through plant cell-based in suspension expression system. This unique expression system represents a new method for developing recombinant proteins in an industrial-scale manner. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights to taliglucerase alfa for the treatment of Gaucher disease, Protalix's first product manufactured through ProCellEx, excluding in Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. Protalix's second product, Elfabrio®, was approved by both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency in May 2023.

Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. for the global development and commercialization of Elfabrio. Protalix's development pipeline consists of proprietary versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets, including the following product candidates: PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated uricase for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed long acting DNase I for the treatment of NETs-related diseases; and others.

Conference Overview and Structure

The Investor Summit is an exclusive virtual event for investors specializing in small and microcap stocks. Attendees will:

  • Hear directly from company executives about key strategies and milestones

  • Learn from industry experts and thought leaders

  • Explore opportunities in the microcap market

This quarter's event emphasizes undervalued MicroCap companies with strong growth catalysts, providing investors with a unique platform for discovery and engagement.

Investor Registration:

Investors can register for free using the link below: https://investorsummitgroup.fillout.com/t/8CZGk3gSQbus

Sponsors:

ACCESS Newswire | PCG Advisory | QuoteMedia | AGP | MZ Group

Media Contact:

For more information, please visit https://investorsummitgroup.com/ or contact johnna-mae@investorsummitgroup.com

Investor Contact:

Mike Moyer, Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
+1-617-308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

SOURCE: Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/protalix-biotherapeutics-to-present-at-investor-summit-virtual-1071749

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.