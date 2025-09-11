Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
WKN: A0NJBT | ISIN: LT0000127466 | Ticker-Symbol: W9Z
Frankfurt
11.09.25 | 08:09
0,050 Euro
-29,14 % -0,020
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2025 17:00 Uhr
The Court has approved the Restructuring Plan of AUGA group, RAB, and the Ruling on the Plan has entered into force

As announced previously on August 12, 2025, both the shareholders, and on August 18, 2025, the creditors, approved the draft restructuring plan of AUGA group, RAB, legal entity code 126264360 (hereinafter - the Company). Following the voting of the creditors and the shareholders for the Company's proposed draft restructuring plan, it was submitted to the Vilnius Regional Court, which, by its ruling of September 2, 2025, approved the plan. The ruling on the Company's restructuring plan entered into legal force on September 11, 2025. This court ruling marks a new stage in the Company's restructuring process, which will now be implemented starting from the date it enters into force.

"The official court approval of the restructuring plan is an important step in our restructuring journey. It allows us to begin real changes aimed at settling with creditors and restoring the Company's financial viability. Implementation of the plan will ensure long-term changes in the structure of our business segments - not only helping to cover obligations to creditors but also strengthening the Company's resilience and creating conditions to successfully address long-term business challenges," said Kestutis Jušcius.

Relying on the trust granted by the shareholders and creditors as well as the court ruling, the Company's Board and management are commencing implementation of the plan, also involving representatives of the creditors and shareholders in the process, ensuring transparency and efficiency throughout.

With this announcement, the Company also informs about the previous delay of disclosure of inside information. On February 17, 2025, the Company received a letter from a group of creditors requesting additional measures to restore the Company's solvency. It is important to note that agreement was reached on the inclusion of certain measures, and they were duly incorporated into the court-approved version of the restructuring plan. The Company, taking into account the fact that at an early stage of the restructuring process the position of the creditor group and its influence on the final approval of the plan were not yet clear, and the proposals submitted were only preliminary (submitted before the Company's position and vision for the implementation of the plan were presented), as well as having assessed the risk of possible misinterpretation of information and negative consequences on the securities market, decided to postpone the disclosure of inside information until the date of entry into force of the court ruling approving the restructuring plan.

Contacts:

CEO of AUGA group, RAB
Elina Chodzkaite - Barauskiene
+370 5 233 5340


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
