Invesco Digital Markets plc (BTIP) Invesco Digital Markets plc: Release of a capital market information 11-Sep-2025 / 17:47 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Invesco Digital Markets plc as issuer of the Secured Bitcoin-Linked Certificates (ISIN: XS2376095068) hereby notifies that the Reduction Percentage as specified in the terms of the Secured Bitcoin-Linked Certificates will be reduced from 0.25 per cent per annum to 0.10 per cent per annum from the commencement of the trading day on 12 September 2025 for a fixed period until the end of the trading day on 31st December 2026. Following the expiration of the fixed period, on 1st January 2027 the Reduction Percentage will revert to 0.25 per cent per annum. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: XS2376095068 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: BTIP LEI Code: 549300U5IJTRV61ZI771 Sequence No.: 401604 EQS News ID: 2196488 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 11, 2025 11:47 ET (15:47 GMT)