Donnerstag, 11.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
WKN: A0M6U7 | ISIN: BMG491BT1088 | Ticker-Symbol: 3IW
Tradegate
11.09.25 | 11:12
18,842 Euro
-0,50 % -0,094
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
Dow Jones News
11.09.2025 18:21 Uhr
Invesco Digital Markets plc: Release of a capital market information

Invesco Digital Markets plc (BTIP) 
Invesco Digital Markets plc: Release of a capital market information 
11-Sep-2025 / 17:47 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Invesco Digital Markets plc as issuer of the Secured Bitcoin-Linked Certificates (ISIN: XS2376095068) hereby notifies 
that the Reduction Percentage as specified in the terms of the Secured Bitcoin-Linked Certificates will be reduced from 
0.25 per cent per annum to 0.10 per cent per annum from the commencement of the trading day on 12 September 2025 for a 
fixed period until the end of the trading day on 31st December 2026. Following the expiration of the fixed period, on 
1st January 2027 the Reduction Percentage will revert to 0.25 per cent per annum. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     XS2376095068 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     BTIP 
LEI Code:   549300U5IJTRV61ZI771 
Sequence No.: 401604 
EQS News ID:  2196488 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2196488&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2025 11:47 ET (15:47 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
