FERMENTALG: 2025 half-year results: Strategic enhancement of the offering and stable operating income in a complex and uncertain economic environment

Libourne, September 11, 2025 - Fermentalg, a key player in BioSolutions based on aquatic microorganisms, presents its 2025 half-year results after the accounts were approved today by the Board of Directors, chaired by Philippe Lavielle[1] .

Pierre Josselin, Chief Executive Officer of Fermentalg, said: "We have achieved major milestones since the beginning of the year in expanding our BioSolutions portfolio and entering new markets. In the field of lipids, we have expanded our presence in the value chain and geographically, while enhancing our product offering to better meet the expectations of manufacturers and consumers seeking sustainable alternatives to fish oils from intensive fishing. At the same time, following FDA approval of our natural blue colorant, we are accelerating industrial and commercial deployment, which will be important growth drivers from 2026 onwards.

All of this has been achieved in an adverse macroeconomic environment, between global trade wars and price pressures, which are slowing down the transition to sustainable solutions and the commercial penetration of our BioSolutions in the short term, without calling into question their undeniable potential in the medium term.

Enrichment of the BioSolutions offering

Since the beginning of 2025, Fermentalg has enriched its BioSolutions portfolio and expanded its commercial deployment in order to gradually build a solid and sustainable basis for development. This methodical expansion strategy has resulted in a number of notable achievements.

A comprehensive, competitive, and sustainable offering for the Omega-3 market

In the field of lipids , Fermentalg has expanded the geographical coverage and markets of its Ωrigins range, the only 100% algae-based DHA produced in Europe, recognized for its high concentration and associated claims, and a sustainable alternative to fish oils. The Company has expanded beyond its traditional dietary supplement market (60% of sales) and generated 40% of its sales in the first half of 2025 in the infant nutrition and aquaculture segments.

Thanks to the industrial investments made by the Huvepharma group as part of the strategic partnership, Fermentalg now has a comprehensive, sustainable, and competitive range of crude and refined oils.

At the same time, thanks to its ongoing efforts in innovation, Fermentalg has expanded its offering with a new range of plant-based oils rich in EPA, with a composition and nutritional content equivalent to fish oils, making them an easy substitute, particularly in the dietary supplement and animal feed segments. This oil has a natural concentration unmatched anywhere in the world and is the only commercial product of its kind produced in Europe.

Geographic expansion in strategic markets

Fermentalg has secured access to the North American market through a strategic distribution agreement with Better Origin Ingredients, a Canadian company founded by industry experts and well established among manufacturers and brands of dietary supplements. This agreement, beyond the initial sales already made, should help support revenue growth in the coming years.

The Company has also won its first customers in the Chinese market.

FDA approval of natural blue colorant

In the field of colorants , 2025 marks a major turning point with the approval by the US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) of its natural blue colorant Galdieria Blue, a breakthrough product that aims to become the benchmark BioSolution in the food industry for beverages and confectionery, replacing the synthetic colorant "blue 1 " (E 133), a petroleum-based product. Industrial production is assured, following the transfer of technology from the Fermentalg site in Libourne to the Huvepharma group's site, and commercial traction is confirmed by partner Givaudan.

All the conditions are now in place for ramp-up to begin in 2026, facilitated by US government requirements to replace petrochemical-based colorants with natural colorants[2].

Revenue growth and stable operating income

(in K€) H1 2024 H1 2025 Revenue 6,319 7,605 Operating income before share-based payments

and non-recurring items -4,360 -4,308 Operating income after share-based payments and non-recurring items -4,351 -4,449 Net financial debt cost -122 -33 Other financial income and expenses -774 157 Share in net income of associates -415 - Net income -5,662 -4,326

As announced last July, Fermentalg recorded record sales in the first half of 2025, at €7.6 million, up +20% compared to the first half of 2024.

Operating income remained relatively stable at -€4.4 million. Continued gains on cost prices and good control of operating expenses were offset by increased costs related to the strengthening of the sales and marketing policy in the phase of conquering new markets, and in an environment still marked by depressed fish oil prices and uncertainties over customs tariffs.

However, net income improved to €4.3 million, compared with €5.7 million in the first half of 2024, due in particular to lower net financial expenses.

Financing of commercial development and full repayment of convertible bonds

(in €K) 12/31/2024 06/30/2025 Equity 32,758 30,349 Non-current financial liabilities 6,853 3,622 Current financial liabilities 5,748 5,793 Cash and cash equivalents 20,578 12,843

At the end of June 2025, Fermentalg had €30.3 million in equity and €12.8 million in gross cash, with €9.4 million in financial debt (including €3.6 million due in more than one year).

The change in cash and cash equivalents during the first half of the year (-€7.7 million) is mainly due to the result for the period (cash flow from operations of -€2.7 million) and a cyclical increase in working capital requirements (-€2.6 million) linked mainly to commercial activity concentrated at the end of the half-year. This cyclical increase masks the structural improvement resulting from the favorable conditions granted by the Huvepharma group (inventory management and payment terms). The balance of the change comes from investments (-€1.0 million), including a portion related to the strategic alliance with Better Origin Ingredients, and loan repayments (state-guaranteed loans and repayable advances for -€1.4 million).

Furthermore, after the half-yearly closing, Fermentalg redeemed the convertible bonds issued in 2020 for a cash amount of €4.0 million. All convertible bonds issued in 2023 have also been converted into new shares, meaning that there is currently no dilutive financing outstanding.

Short-term caution and medium-term ambitions

Given the persistence of the adverse macroeconomic trends observed in the first half of 2025, Fermentalg is proceeding with caution for the second half of the year. Nevertheless, the Company is still targeting double-digit growth compared to the 2024 level of activity (€11.5 million).

Medium-term ambitions remain intact, driven by the industrialization of new products, the acquisition of strategic customers in new market segments, geographic expansion, and the optimization of production costs. A new progress report on these topics will be provided when the 2025 annual results are published.

Next publication: revenue for the third quarter of 2025,

October 7, 2025 (after market close)

About Fermentalg

Fermentalg develops BioSolutions from aquatic microorganisms that meet sustainable development objectives, combining economic, social, and environmental performance for all its stakeholders. Fermentalg is positioning itself as a key player in the transition to a more sustainable economy by harnessing the potential of microalgae for natural solutions with a positive impact on overall health: that of plants, animals, humans, and the planet. Functional lipids and the production of functional proteins (antioxidants, colorants) constitute the company's current and future offering.

Fermentalg shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011271600 - ALGAE) and is eligible for the PEA-PME (French SME equity savings plan). It has been awarded an Exemplary rating (90/100) by EthiFinance ESG Ratings, a rating agency specializing in the ESG performance of SMEs listed on European markets, in favor of Socially Responsible Investment (SRI).

For more information: www.fermentalg.com

Appendices

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands of euros) 06/30/2025 12/31/2024 06/30/2024 Revenue 7,605 11,497 6,319 Other operating income 805 1,612 813 Cost of goods sold -6,351 -9,002 -5,247 Research and development expenses -2,110 -4,792 -2,099 Operating expenses excluding R&D -4,257 -8,415 -4,145 Other current operating income and expenses 0 0 0 Operating income before share-based payments and non-current items -4,308 -9,100 -4,360 Personnel expenses related to share-based payments -9 -152 - Other non-recurring operating income and expenses -133 32 49 Operating income after share-based payments and non-recurring items -4,449 -9,220 -4,351 Cash and cash equivalents 293 404 86 Gross financial debt expense -326 -440 -208 Net financial debt cost -33 -36 -122 Other financial income and expenses 157 -504 -774 Net tax expense 0 0 0 Share in net income of associates 0 -3,117 -415 Net income -4,326 -12,876 -5,662 Minority interests 0 0 0 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP -4,326 -12,876 -5,662 Other comprehensive income (actuarial gains and losses related to pension obligations, not recyclable to profit or loss) 0 37 0 COMPREHENSIVE NET INCOME -4,326 -12,839 -5,662 Minority interests 0 0 0 OVERALL NET RESULT GROUP SHARE -4,326 -12,839 -5,662 Net profit per share (in €) -0.04 -0.17 -0.10 Diluted net earnings per share (in €) -0.04 -0.17 -0.10

BALANCE SHEET

(in thousands of euros) 06/30/2025 12/31/2024 06/30/2024 ASSETS Intangible assets 14,710 14,862 14,995 Tangible assets 9,003 9,541 10,195 Investments in associates 0 0 2,702 Financial assets and other non-current assets 413 67 48 Deferred tax assets 0 0 0 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 24,126 24,470 27,940 Inventories 621 1,056 1,934 Trade receivables and other assets related to customer contracts 5,730 2,750 2,040 Other receivables 3,667 2,290 3,245 Cash and cash equivalents 12,843 20,578 21,265 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 22,861 26,674 28,484 TOTAL ASSETS 46,987 51,144 56,425 LIABILITIES Capital 3,847 3,625 3,515 Premiums 26,016 38,763 38,360 Reserves and RAN 4,813 3,209 2,838 Overall net result -4,326 -12,839 -5,662 Equity attributable to the group 30,349 32,758 39,050 Minority interests 0 0 0 TOTAL EQUITY 30,349 32,758 39,050 Non-current financial liabilities 3,622 6,853 8,673 End-of-career commitments 351 311 321 Other non-current liabilities 506 565 623 Deferred tax liabilities 0 0 0 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 4,480 7,728 9,617 Current financial liabilities 5,793 5,748 5,323 Provisions for current risks 112 0 0 Accounts payable 4,235 2,814 891 Corporate income tax liabilities 0 0 0 Other current liabilities 2,017 2,097 1,544 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 12,157 10,659 7,758 TOTAL LIABILITIES 46,987 51,145 56,425

CASH FLOW

(in thousands of euros) 06/30/2025 12/31/2024 06/30/2024 Net income attributable to the group -4,326 -12,876 -5,662 Depreciation, amortization, and provisions (excluding current assets) 1,377 2,551 1,183 Expenses calculated on share-based payments 9 152 40 Share of equity-accounted companies 0 3,117 415 Capital gains or losses on disposals 0 4 -48 Share of subsidies in income -58 -116 -58 Change in fair value of OCA -33 403 640 Cash flow from operations -3,031 -6,766 -3,490 Gross financial debt cost 326 440 208 Income tax expense 0 0 0 Cash flow before financial expenses

and before tax -2,705 -6,327 -3,282 Change in inventories 434 5,750 4,872 Change in trade receivables (customer receivables, other assets and liabilities related to customer contracts) -2,980 -1,672 -962 Change in trade payables and related accounts 1,490 1,302 -585 Change in other current assets and liabilities (a) -1,568 415 -1,033 Change in working capital requirements related to operations -2,624 5,795 2,292 NET CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES -5,329 -531 -990 Production of fixed assets (capitalized R&D) - -822 -427 Share of subsidies and R&D tax credit related to capitalized development projects 14 224 132 Acquisitions of other tangible and intangible assets -237 -647 -383 Investments in or acquisitions of associates (MEQ) 0 0 0 Change in fixed asset liabilities -91 106 109 Change in other non-current assets and liabilities -346 -13 6 Disposals of tangible and intangible assets 0 23 18 Disposals of financial assets 0 0 0 NET CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES -954 -1,128 -545 Capital increase related to the parent company - 11,521 11,802 Acquisitions and disposals of treasury shares 10 14 - New borrowings and other financial liabilities 0 731 168 Repayment of loans and other financial liabilities -1,447 -1,171 -315 Change in current accounts 0 0 0 Interest paid on borrowings and financial debt -5 -18 - NET CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES -1,454 11,076 11,638 Change in cash -7,737 9,417 10,103 Opening cash balance 20,579 11,162 11,162 Closing cash balance 12,843 20,579 21,265 (a): including change in research tax credit (CIR): -710 -20 -684

[1] Limited review procedures have been performed. The semi-annual financial report will be made available to the public no later than October 31, 2025.

[2] https://www.fda.gov/food/color-additives-information-consumers/tracking-food-industry-pledges-remove-petroleum-based-food-dyes?utm

