FERMENTALG: Revenue at the end of September 2025: EUR9.6 million // Confirmation of a double-digit growth target in 2025 and significant catalysts for 2026

Libourne, October 7, 2025 - Fermentalg, a key player in BioSolutions based on aquatic microorganisms, announces its unaudited revenue at the end of September 2025 and provides an update on its commercial progress.

The level of invoicing, which remained stable at the end of September 2025, does not call into question the double-digit growth target for annual revenue, which is expected to be around €13 million compared to €11.5 million in 2024. The Company also confirms a more favorable outlook from 2026 onwards, driven by the industrial and commercial launch of new products, including natural blue dye, the acquisition of strategic customers in new, higher-margin market segments, geographical expansion, and the optimization of its production costs.

Confirmation of breakthrough in infant nutrition and aquaculture

Beyond its traditional market of dietary supplements, fiscal year 2025 will be marked by a significant expansion of the commercial rollout of the Ωrigins range, the only 100% algae-based DHA produced in Europe, into new strategic segments, particularly infant nutrition, which faces significant sustainability challenges resulting from the risks associated with the ecological transition.

In total, the infant nutrition and aquaculture segments account for around 40% of annual sales, with the remainder coming from dietary supplements.

This shift, made possible by the optimization of industrial performance and lower cost prices, has stabilized overall cumulative revenue at €9.6 million at the end of September 2025 in an uncertain macroeconomic environment, while opening up interesting prospects for the future.

Promising agreement on the Chinese market

While Europe, where the Ω rigins range offers advantages in terms of food sovereignty and short supply chains, currently accounts for more than 80% of sales, Fermentalg is actively preparing for geographical expansion.

After securing access to the North American market, a key area in the dietary supplement segment, through a strategic distribution agreement with Better Origin Ingredients[1], Fermentalg has just signed an agreement with the Chinese group SIRIO. This powerful pharmaceutical subcontractor (CDMO[2]), which offers nutritional health products, has announced that it has chosen Fermentalg as its partner to supply algae-based DHA, replacing its long-standing supplier.

Preparing stocks for the commercialization of natural blue coloring

Finally, in the field of food colorants, following approval by the US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) of its natural blue colorant Galdieria Blue[3], Fermentalg has entered the production phase for the first large-scale batches in order to build up stock and be able to meet the first volume orders expected in 2026.

As a reminder, Galdieria Blue is a breakthrough product that aims to become the benchmark BioSolution in the food industry for beverages and confectionery, replacing the synthetic dye "blue 1" (E 133), which is produced from petroleum.

About Fermentalg

Fermentalg develops BioSolutions from aquatic microorganisms that meet sustainable development objectives, combining economic, social, and environmental performance for all its stakeholders. Fermentalg is positioning itself as a key player in the transition to a more sustainable economy by harnessing the potential of microalgae for natural solutions with a positive impact on overall health: that of plants, animals, humans, and the planet. Functional lipids and the production of functional proteins (antioxidants, colorants) constitute the company's current and future offering.

Fermentalg shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011271600 - ALGAE) and is eligible for the PEA-PME (French SME equity savings plan). It has been awarded an Exemplary rating (90/100) by EthiFinance ESG Ratings, a rating agency specializing in the ESG performance of SMEs listed on European markets, in favor of Socially Responsible Investment (SRI).

For more information: www.fermentalg.com

[1] See press release dated September 11, 2025

[2] Pharmaceutical subcontractors, also known as CDMOs (Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations), are primarily involved in the industrial-scale manufacture and packaging of medicines.

[3] See press release dated May 12, 2025

