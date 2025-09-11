ROBERTET GROUP: DYNAMIC GROWTH IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2025

Revenue up 7.7%, organic growth of 9.2%

Recurring EBITDA margin up at 22.5% of revenue

Grasse, September 11, 2025 - Robertet, a world leader in natural raw materials for fragrances and flavors, today publishes its first-half 2025 results. At its meeting on September 10, 2025, Robertet's Board of Directors, chaired by Philippe Maubert, approved the Group's results for first-half 2025.

First-half 2025 consolidated financial statements*

(in thousands of euros) H1 2025 % of revenue H1 2024 % of revenue Change

(H1 2025 vs

H1 2024) Revenue 446,337 100% 414,579 100% +7.7% Recurring EBITDA 100,222 22.5% 88,919 21.4% +12.7% Recurring operating income 85,187 19.1% 72,808 17.6% +17.0% Net income attributable to owners of the Company 58,501 13.1% 51,688 12.5% +13.2% Earnings per share (in euros) 27.9 24.7

* The financial statements have been reviewed by the Statutory Auditors; their review report will be issued on September 17, 2025.

Robust revenue growth in the first half of 2025

Consolidated net revenue for the first half of 2025 amounted to €446.3 million, up 7.7% compared with the same period in 2024. Organic revenue growth (excluding scope and currency effects) was up 9.2% in the first half, mainly thanks to strong growth in our Raw Materials and Flavors Divisions.

All regions contributed to this organic growth. Changes in scope had a slight positive 0.6% impact, reflecting in particular the successful integration of US company Phasex, acquired in November 2024. Currency effects had a negative 2.1% impact, mainly due to the sharp decline in the US dollar.

All Robertet divisions contributed to this growth during the first half of 2025:

Raw Materials accounted for 26% of revenue, up 14.4%, driven by solid momentum in fine fragrances and demand in Europe and Asia.

Fragrances accounted for 36% of revenue, up 0.5%, reflecting contrasting environments across the different regions: strong growth in South America, the Middle East and Asia, modest growth in Europe, and a slowdown in North America attributable to one-off inventory effects at one of our main customers.

Flavors represented 35% of revenue, up 10.7%, benefiting from sustained demand for natural products and the completion of major customer projects on every continent.

Health & Beauty accounted for 3% of revenue, growing 9.1% over the period.

By region, performance was driven by a good start to the year in Europe, South America and Asia. Strategic countries such as China, Indonesia, Brazil and Mexico delivered robust growth.

Improved profitability

Recurring EBITDA for first-half 2025 came to €100.2 million, up 12.7% on the first half of 2024, representing a recurring EBITDA margin of 22.5% of revenue, up from 21.4% in the first half of 2024.

This improved margin was driven by a favorable product mix, with a strong contribution from fine fragrances. Operating income rose by 17% despite higher operating costs (notably energy, maintenance and transportation), one-off IT investments, as well as higher personnel costs in line with the Group's growth.

Consolidated net income came to €58.5 million, up 13.2% compared with the first half of 2024. Cost of debt was mitigated by lower interest rates.

ESG: recognition for Robertet's strengthened commitment to sustainable development

The Robertet Group continues to demonstrate its commitment to sustainable development, with a record 64 natural material sourcing channels certified or verified (compared with 55 at June 30, 2024) and a continuous improvement in its EcoVadis and Ethifinance assessments. In 2025, Robertet was awarded an EcoVadis Platinum medal, placing it among the top 1% of companies in terms of CSR performance. The Group also plans to submit its new emission reduction targets to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) by the end of 2025.

Outlook

In an uncertain environment, Robertet is proceeding with caution and conviction.

In the second half of 2025, the Group is anticipating a greater impact of US tariffs, partially offset by price increases locally, a return to normal levels of organic growth after a solid first half, and an adverse impact linked to changes in the US dollar.

Robertet is reaffirming its objectives, with organic revenue growth (excluding currency and scope effects) of between 5% and 7% for full-year 2025, in line with the Group's 2030 ambitions, as well as an improvement in recurring EBITDA, driven by an expansion in gross margin.

Philippe Maubert, Chairman of Robertet's Board of Directors, commented: "In an uncertain environment, Robertet remains true to its business model, underpinned by its expertise in naturals, its independence and its agility. This solid, sustainable business model gives us confidence for the future. We are also delighted with the recent arrival of new directors and employees, who will support our growth.

Jérôme Bruhat, Robertet's Chief Executive Officer, added: "The Robertet Group had a strong start to 2025, delivering a solid performance in the first half of the year. Our robust growth in Europe and our progress in the Group's new markets are very encouraging, despite short-term uncertainties linked to US tariffs and currency fluctuations. Thanks to the expertise and commitment of our teams, we are able to respond ever more effectively to our customers' needs and strengthen our footprint worldwide.

An earnings call will be held on Friday, September 12, 2025 at 9:00 am (CET).

To register for the webcast, please click here.

To register for the conference call, please click here.

Financial calendar

September 18, 2025: Publication of the first-half 2025 financial report on Robertet's website

About the Robertet Group

Robertet SA was founded in Grasse in 1850 and is the world leader in natural products. Based in France and mostly family-owned since its creation, the Robertet Group is still controlled by the Maubert family and is the only fragrance, flavor and natural ingredient company that is fully integrated throughout the entire creative process, from source to final fragrance or flavor. Today, the Robertet Group is represented in more than 50 countries, has more than 2,500 employees worldwide and offers its customers a range of over 1,600 natural materials and bespoke products created in one of its 17 global creation centers. In 2024, the Robertet Group recorded total net revenue in excess of €807 million.

www.robertet.com

Investor contact

Isabelle Pardies: ir@robertet.com

Press contacts

Clélia Revinci: clelia.revinci@robertet.com

Teneo: robertet@teneo.com / +33 (0)6 17 96 61 41

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Recurring EBITDA corresponds to recurring operating income before additions to and reversals of depreciation, amortization and provisions, and excluding other operating expenses that are considered non-recurring.

Reconciliation between recurring EBITDA and recurring operating income:

In thousands of euros H1 2025 H1 2024 H1 2023 Recurring operating income 85,187 72,808 60,966 Additions to and reversals of depreciation, amortization and provisions 14,947 16,024 12,318 Other operating expenses 88 86 292 Recurring EBITDA 100,222 88,919 73,576

* Recurring EBITDA corresponds to recurring operating income before additions to and reversals of depreciation, amortization and provisions, and excluding other operating expenses that are considered non-recurring.

The Group's main balance-sheet indicators are as follows:

In thousands of euros June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 Equity (attributable to owners of the Company) 557,438 505,853 551,805 Net cash position(*) (121,108) (138,915) (97,689) Current assets - Current liabilities 421,822 435,333 419,630

(*) Net cash position = cash and cash equivalents + other current financial assets - financial liabilities (including IFRS 16 financial liabilities).

At June 30, 2025, the change in revenue breaks down as follows in terms of organic growth, scope effect and currency effect:

In thousands of euros H1 2024 Scope effect Currency effect Organic growth Total change H1 2025 Group total 414,579 2,164 (8,645) 38,240 31,758 446,337 % change +0.6% -2.1% +9.2% +7.7%

In thousands of euros H1 2024 Total change H1 2025 Raw Materials 102,554 14,740 117,294 % change +14.4% Fragrances 158,918 823 159,741 % change +0.5% Flavors 142,436 15,223 157,659 % change +10.7% Health & Beauty 10,671 972 11,643 % change +9.1%

The members of the Board of Directors of Robertet SA and its committees are as follows:

Members Status CSR Committee Compensation and

Appointments Committee Audit Committee Philippe Maubert Chairman of the Board of Directors Member Christophe Maubert Director and

Deputy Chairman Member Catherine Canovas Director Member Victoire Le Tourneur d'Ison Director Georges Maubert Director Maubert SA,

Permanent representative: Elie Vannier Director Colette Robert Director

Independent member Chairwoman Chairwoman Isabelle de Cremoux Director

Independent member

Chairwoman Lucie Maurel Aubert Director

Independent member Member Member Fonds Stratégique de Participations

Permanent representative: Guy Talbourdet Director

Independent member Member Peugeot Invest Assets,

Permanent representative: Marie Ahmadzadeh Director

Independent member Member Member

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xpxvkshsZ2zFmmttk8Ztm2SZaW6Ul5KbmGLIk2KbacqVbXJmxmiSaJXHZnJknmds

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93926-250910-robertet-communique-de-presse-resultats-semestriels-2025-v8_eng.pdf