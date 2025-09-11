ROBERTET GROUP: DYNAMIC GROWTH IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2025

- Revenue up 7.7%, organic growth of 9.2%
- Recurring EBITDA margin up at 22.5% of revenue
Grasse, September 11, 2025 - Robertet, a world leader in natural raw materials for fragrances and flavors, today publishes its first-half 2025 results. At its meeting on September 10, 2025, Robertet's Board of Directors, chaired by Philippe Maubert, approved the Group's results for first-half 2025.
|First-half 2025 consolidated financial statements*
(in thousands of euros)
|H1 2025
|% of revenue
|H1 2024
|% of revenue
|Change
(H1 2025 vs
H1 2024)
|Revenue
|446,337
|100%
|414,579
|100%
|+7.7%
|Recurring EBITDA
|100,222
|22.5%
|88,919
|21.4%
|+12.7%
|Recurring operating income
|85,187
|19.1%
|72,808
|17.6%
|+17.0%
|Net income attributable to owners of the Company
|58,501
|13.1%
|51,688
|12.5%
|+13.2%
|Earnings per share (in euros)
|27.9
|24.7
* The financial statements have been reviewed by the Statutory Auditors; their review report will be issued on September 17, 2025.
Robust revenue growth in the first half of 2025
Consolidated net revenue for the first half of 2025 amounted to €446.3 million, up 7.7% compared with the same period in 2024. Organic revenue growth (excluding scope and currency effects) was up 9.2% in the first half, mainly thanks to strong growth in our Raw Materials and Flavors Divisions.
All regions contributed to this organic growth. Changes in scope had a slight positive 0.6% impact, reflecting in particular the successful integration of US company Phasex, acquired in November 2024. Currency effects had a negative 2.1% impact, mainly due to the sharp decline in the US dollar.
All Robertet divisions contributed to this growth during the first half of 2025:
- Raw Materials accounted for 26% of revenue, up 14.4%, driven by solid momentum in fine fragrances and demand in Europe and Asia.
- Fragrances accounted for 36% of revenue, up 0.5%, reflecting contrasting environments across the different regions: strong growth in South America, the Middle East and Asia, modest growth in Europe, and a slowdown in North America attributable to one-off inventory effects at one of our main customers.
- Flavors represented 35% of revenue, up 10.7%, benefiting from sustained demand for natural products and the completion of major customer projects on every continent.
- Health & Beauty accounted for 3% of revenue, growing 9.1% over the period.
By region, performance was driven by a good start to the year in Europe, South America and Asia. Strategic countries such as China, Indonesia, Brazil and Mexico delivered robust growth.
Improved profitability
Recurring EBITDA for first-half 2025 came to €100.2 million, up 12.7% on the first half of 2024, representing a recurring EBITDA margin of 22.5% of revenue, up from 21.4% in the first half of 2024.
This improved margin was driven by a favorable product mix, with a strong contribution from fine fragrances. Operating income rose by 17% despite higher operating costs (notably energy, maintenance and transportation), one-off IT investments, as well as higher personnel costs in line with the Group's growth.
Consolidated net income came to €58.5 million, up 13.2% compared with the first half of 2024. Cost of debt was mitigated by lower interest rates.
ESG: recognition for Robertet's strengthened commitment to sustainable development
The Robertet Group continues to demonstrate its commitment to sustainable development, with a record 64 natural material sourcing channels certified or verified (compared with 55 at June 30, 2024) and a continuous improvement in its EcoVadis and Ethifinance assessments. In 2025, Robertet was awarded an EcoVadis Platinum medal, placing it among the top 1% of companies in terms of CSR performance. The Group also plans to submit its new emission reduction targets to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) by the end of 2025.
Outlook
In an uncertain environment, Robertet is proceeding with caution and conviction.
In the second half of 2025, the Group is anticipating a greater impact of US tariffs, partially offset by price increases locally, a return to normal levels of organic growth after a solid first half, and an adverse impact linked to changes in the US dollar.
Robertet is reaffirming its objectives, with organic revenue growth (excluding currency and scope effects) of between 5% and 7% for full-year 2025, in line with the Group's 2030 ambitions, as well as an improvement in recurring EBITDA, driven by an expansion in gross margin.
Philippe Maubert, Chairman of Robertet's Board of Directors, commented: "In an uncertain environment, Robertet remains true to its business model, underpinned by its expertise in naturals, its independence and its agility. This solid, sustainable business model gives us confidence for the future. We are also delighted with the recent arrival of new directors and employees, who will support our growth.
Jérôme Bruhat, Robertet's Chief Executive Officer, added: "The Robertet Group had a strong start to 2025, delivering a solid performance in the first half of the year. Our robust growth in Europe and our progress in the Group's new markets are very encouraging, despite short-term uncertainties linked to US tariffs and currency fluctuations. Thanks to the expertise and commitment of our teams, we are able to respond ever more effectively to our customers' needs and strengthen our footprint worldwide.
An earnings call will be held on Friday, September 12, 2025 at 9:00 am (CET).
- To register for the webcast, please click here.
- To register for the conference call, please click here.
Financial calendar
- September 18, 2025: Publication of the first-half 2025 financial report on Robertet's website
About the Robertet Group
Robertet SA was founded in Grasse in 1850 and is the world leader in natural products. Based in France and mostly family-owned since its creation, the Robertet Group is still controlled by the Maubert family and is the only fragrance, flavor and natural ingredient company that is fully integrated throughout the entire creative process, from source to final fragrance or flavor. Today, the Robertet Group is represented in more than 50 countries, has more than 2,500 employees worldwide and offers its customers a range of over 1,600 natural materials and bespoke products created in one of its 17 global creation centers. In 2024, the Robertet Group recorded total net revenue in excess of €807 million.
www.robertet.com
Investor contact
Isabelle Pardies: ir@robertet.com
Press contacts
Clélia Revinci: clelia.revinci@robertet.com
Teneo: robertet@teneo.com / +33 (0)6 17 96 61 41
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Recurring EBITDA corresponds to recurring operating income before additions to and reversals of depreciation, amortization and provisions, and excluding other operating expenses that are considered non-recurring.
Reconciliation between recurring EBITDA and recurring operating income:
|In thousands of euros
|H1 2025
|H1 2024
|H1 2023
|Recurring operating income
|85,187
|72,808
|60,966
|Additions to and reversals of depreciation, amortization and provisions
|14,947
|16,024
|12,318
|Other operating expenses
|88
|86
|292
|Recurring EBITDA
|100,222
|88,919
|73,576
* Recurring EBITDA corresponds to recurring operating income before additions to and reversals of depreciation, amortization and provisions, and excluding other operating expenses that are considered non-recurring.
The Group's main balance-sheet indicators are as follows:
|In thousands of euros
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|December 31, 2024
|Equity (attributable to owners of the Company)
|557,438
|505,853
|551,805
|Net cash position(*)
|(121,108)
|(138,915)
|(97,689)
|Current assets - Current liabilities
|421,822
|435,333
|419,630
(*) Net cash position = cash and cash equivalents + other current financial assets - financial liabilities (including IFRS 16 financial liabilities).
At June 30, 2025, the change in revenue breaks down as follows in terms of organic growth, scope effect and currency effect:
|In thousands of euros
|H1 2024
|Scope effect
|Currency effect
|Organic growth
|Total change
|H1 2025
|Group total
|414,579
|2,164
|(8,645)
|38,240
|31,758
|446,337
|% change
|+0.6%
|-2.1%
|+9.2%
|+7.7%
|In thousands of euros
|H1 2024
|Total change
|H1 2025
|Raw Materials
|102,554
|14,740
|117,294
|% change
|+14.4%
|Fragrances
|158,918
|823
|159,741
|% change
|+0.5%
|Flavors
|142,436
|15,223
|157,659
|% change
|+10.7%
|Health & Beauty
|10,671
|972
|11,643
|% change
|+9.1%
The members of the Board of Directors of Robertet SA and its committees are as follows:
|Members
|Status
|CSR Committee
|Compensation and
Appointments Committee
|Audit Committee
|Philippe Maubert
|Chairman of the Board of Directors
|Member
|Christophe Maubert
|Director and
Deputy Chairman
|Member
|Catherine Canovas
|Director
|Member
|Victoire Le Tourneur d'Ison
|Director
|Georges Maubert
|Director
|Maubert SA,
Permanent representative: Elie Vannier
|Director
|Colette Robert
|Director
Independent member
|Chairwoman
|Chairwoman
|Isabelle de Cremoux
|Director
Independent member
|
Chairwoman
|Lucie Maurel Aubert
|Director
Independent member
|Member
|Member
|Fonds Stratégique de Participations
Permanent representative: Guy Talbourdet
|Director
Independent member
|Member
|Peugeot Invest Assets,
Permanent representative: Marie Ahmadzadeh
|Director
Independent member
|Member
|Member
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xpxvkshsZ2zFmmttk8Ztm2SZaW6Ul5KbmGLIk2KbacqVbXJmxmiSaJXHZnJknmds
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93926-250910-robertet-communique-de-presse-resultats-semestriels-2025-v8_eng.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free