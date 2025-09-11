Infield Minerals Corp.: Infield Minerals Closes Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Infield Minerals Corp. (TSX-V:INFD) ("Infield" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement, in which it raised aggregate gross proceeds of $115,000.

The financing consisted of 3,833,334 common shares of the Company at a price of three cents per common share (the "Financing"). All common shares issued in connection with the Financing are subject to a hold period expiring January 6, 2026.

Subsequent to the Financing, the Company has 48,703,091 common shares issued and outstanding (the "Common Shares").

Insiders of the Company purchased an aggregate of 1,400,000 Common Shares in the Financing, representing approximately 36.52% of the Financing. The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

Early Warning Disclosure

Prior to closing of the Financing, Evandra Nakano ("Nakano"), of Vancouver, British Columbia, owned and controlled 5,376,250 Common Shares, representing approximately 11.98% of the outstanding Common Shares (or 6,676,250 Common Shares and 14.46% of the Company's then outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of Nakano's incentive stock options). Pursuant to the Financing, Nakano acquired 700,000 Common Shares at a price of three cents per share, representing approximately 1.43% of the outstanding Common Shares of the Company. Following closing of the Financing, Nakano owns and controls 6,076,250 Common Shares, representing approximately 12.48% of Common Shares (or 7,376,250 Common Shares and 14.75% of the Company's then outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of Nakano's incentive stock options). Neither the Company nor, to the knowledge of the Company after reasonable inquiry, Nakano, have knowledge of any material information concerning the Company or its securities which has not been generally disclosed.

The Company has been advised that the securities noted above were acquired by Nakano for investment purposes, and Nakano does not have any present intention to acquire further securities of the Company, although she may, in the future, acquire or dispose of securities of the Company through the market or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian provincial securities legislation, please go to the Company's profile under SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Proceeds of the Financing will principally be used to fund property costs on the Company's mineral properties in Western USA, and for general working capital purposes.

For more information, please contact Evandra Nakano, the CEO, President and a director of the Company, at +1 (604) 220-4691 or email: info@infieldminerals.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Infield Minerals Corp.

Evandra Nakano

President, CEO & Director

About Infield

Infield Minerals is currently exploring for gold within the U.S. Great Basin. Our mission is to grow and deliver value through discovery, acquisitions and sustainable development of high quality, high potential assets for the social and economic benefits of our stakeholders. Founded in 2020, Infield is led by a team of mining entrepreneurs with extensive technical and resource evaluation experience.

www.infieldminerals.com

